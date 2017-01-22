Tight end Green among Steelers inactives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tight end Ladarius Green heads the list of seven players ruled inactive for the Steelers' AFC championship game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Green has missed five consecutive games while dealing with a concussion.

Defensive end Ricardo Mathews and running back/kick returner Fitzgerald Toussaint were active. Mathews had been hobbled by an ankle injury, and Toussaint missed the divisional playoff game in Kanas City with a concussion.

Linebacker James Harrison, slowed by shoulder/tricep injury during the week, is active.

A surprise on the inactive list was rookie wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, who played in the previous two playoff games.

Also inactive were special teams player L.J. Fort and Al-Hajj Shabazz, defensive end Johnny Maxey, tackle Brian Mihalik and third quarterback Zach Mettenberger.