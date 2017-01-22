Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Bell leaves AFC championship game with groin injury
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell watches from the sideline near the end of the AFC championship game against the Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Steelers played for a trip to the Super Bowl without their MVP.

Running back Le'Veon Bell left Sunday evening's AFC championship game late in the first quarter because of an injury to his left groin. The chances for his return to the game against the New England Patriots officially is termed “questionable.”

Bell, who typically plays virtually every snap, was not on the field when their third possession of the game began and the Steelers trailed 10-0. He entered the game on the next play and had a carry for no gain at the 2:36 mark of the first quarter but then went to the sidelines in favor of veteran backup DeAngelo Williams.

Williams had four carries for 25 yards and a touchdown on that possession, which spanned into the second quarter.

Bell, who set the franchise single-game postseason rushing record each of the previous two games, had five carries for 18 yards before leaving the game.

He returned briefly midway through the second quarter before trotting to the sidelines again.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

