Steelers face critical offseason decisions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The finality of the moment hit Steelers safety Mike Mitchell about a half hour after the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Mitchell stood in front of his locker answering questions from reporters when the room started to empty, and he was asked whether the Steelers can build on their success in the 2017 season.

Mitchell paused and considered the question.

“I mean, we'll do our best. It's tough,” he said. “Obviously, this isn't a great feeling.”

Change, whether the Steelers like it or not, is coming to the organization regardless of their offseason starting in January or in early February. The identity of the 53-man roster will change greatly when next season kicks off in September.

The Steelers will lose players — and add a few — via free agency. The draft will bring young, aspiring talent to the organization in the spring.

“This will not be the same team,” Mitchell said. “That's what makes it so … it's brutal right now. It's kind of sad. We've kind of had this family building together since April, May, and now it'll never be the same again.

“We thought we had the group to really do something special and get it done. So, it's always unfortunate when you lose the last game of the year.”

The Steelers had their best season since they reached the Super Bowl after the 2010 season, overcoming a 4-5 start with a nine-game winning streak that extended two games into the postseason. They reached the AFC championship game for the third time in the Mike Tomlin era but were overmatched by the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady in a 36-17 loss Sunday.

“Hopefully, we'll bring back a lot of players,” running back Le'Veon Bell said.

Bell, of course, is at the top of the offseason list of contract decisions the Steelers need to make. He heads the list of 13 players who will be unrestricted free agents in March.

The Steelers must decide whether to sign Bell to a long-term extension or lock him in for one more season by giving him the franchise tag. Despite missing three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Bell led all players in yards from scrimmage per game. He set the franchise single-game rushing record in the regular season and set the post-season record in back-to-back weeks.

“Obviously, I'm going to do everything in my power to try to come back and be with this team,” Bell said. “I don't want to go to a different spot, but I guess it depends on how everything unfolds. We'll see what happens. They'll start negotiations when they start them.

“I'm ready to get back to training, get right and get this taste out of my mouth.”

Among the other unrestricted free agents are three current or former starting linebackers: Lawrence Timmons, Jarvis Jones and James Harrison. The Steelers gave backup inside linebacker Vince Williams a long-term contract last summer to ease Timmons' possible departure. A 10-year veteran, Timmons led the Steelers in tackles during the season and again in the playoffs, getting 14 against the Patriots.

Harrison will turn 39 in May and, despite his age, led the Steelers in sacks during the regular season and playoffs.

He has played three seasons since he came out of retirement in 2014 and had this to say about playing one more season:

“I'm not done yet,” he said. “I feel fine. I have a few little dinks and bruises here and there, but other than that I feel fine. Time will heal all that.”

Other veteran unrestricted free agents are running back DeAngelo Williams, defensive end Ricardo Mathews and quarterback Landry Jones — all backups.

The Steelers have two players who will be unrestricted free agents in March: starting cornerback Ross Cockrell and valuable offensive line swingman Chris Hubbard.

Players in line for contract extensions as they enter the final year of their deals are All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

While the Steelers must turn the page on another season, center Maurkice Pouncey was proud of how close the team came to reaching Super Bowl LI.

“We had a lot of ups and downs this year but a lot more ups than downs,” he said. “We had a lot of great players on this team. We will see how this offseason turns out and see how badly people want to work to get back to this area.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.