Steelers notebook: Team won't second-guess use of zone coverage

This wasn't the first time Patriots quarterback Tom Brady picked apart a zone defense, leaving the Steelers to ponder whether their scheme just isn't suited to stop him.

Brady and threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns Sunday night in a 36-17 victory Sunday in the AFC championship. When the Steelers defeated Brady in 2011, they switched up and used more man-to-man coverage, a strategy other teams also have used with success.

“I couldn't really tell you what would have worked because we didn't do it,” said cornerback Artie Burns, who insisted the trouble was more in the execution than the scheme.

But as Burns considered the nine-catch, 180-yard, two-touchdown total from Chris Hogan, the rookie defensive back conceded Monday that a switch might have made a difference. A “sneaky” receiver, Hogan found too many holes in the zone, Burns said.

“Man coverage probably would have worked,” Burns said, “just to limit the time that he had to run their routes, and the pressure would have hit home.”

As a defense, the Steelers had no pass defenses and sacked Brady just twice. That lack of pressure and a 65-percent conversion rate by the Patriots on third down were more to blame than any secondary scheme, defensive end Cam Heyward said.

Heyward, sidelined since Week 10, reflected Monday as teammates cleaned out their lockers at the team's practice facility on the South Side.

“I think we've just got to be more sound on our execution,” Heyward said. “Whether it's zone or man, I think the job has got to be performed a lot better. If we do go man, that means our pressure has got to hit home. If we go zone, we've got a little bit more time. But in both cases, we've got to win on critical downs, and I don't think we did that.”

The Patriots converted 11 of 17 third-down chances. The defensive strategy called for pressure up the middle, linebacker Bud Dupree said, but that didn't happen.

“We had to make a stop for that to work,” he said, “but we just couldn't get off (the field) on third down.”

Dupree said the Patriots' first drive surprised the Steelers, who weren't expecting Brady to start with a no-huddle offense. Brady moved 62 yards in four throws with a 41-yard completion to Julian Edelman included.

“They came out firing and caught us off guard,” Dupree said. “We were checking, and they were checking at the same time. It's just hats off to their team. They had great preparation.”

Green still optimistic

Thanks to concussion and ankle issues, tight end Ladarius Green played in only six games, with 18 receptions and one touchdown — and missed the entire postseason — after signing a four-year, $20 million contract last year.

But he said Monday the concussions have not pushed him to consider retirement, and he plans to be ready to go when the Steelers start their offseason workouts in the spring.

“I talked to all the doctors, and they reassured me,” he said. “I'm not too worried about (lingering effects). It was a frustrating season, but everybody has one. I hope this is the only one I have. I'm going to start training as soon as I get home.”

He said he believes he's still in the concussion protocol, but he felt well enough to play Sunday.

Preparing for the future

Alejandro Villanueva, who started every game at left offensive tackle, was responsible for protecting Ben Roethlisberger's blind side. Even though the Steelers allowed only 19 sacks in 19 games (and none to the Patriots), Villanueva is not assuming anything as he enters the offseason as an exclusive rights restricted free agent.

“Hopefully, I can get the trust from this team to continue to play left tackle in the NFL,” said Villanueva, who is eligible to sign only with the Steelers.

A realist, he wants to be ready for anything and is working toward his MBA at Carnegie Mellon.

“I've gone through this thing in my life,” said Villanueva, who served three tours with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. “A lot of times you finish a milestone in your life, whether it's the military, deployment, and you assess your life and see what's in the future.

“I'm 28 years old, and I have to understand this is not going to pay my bills for the rest of my life. I have to do some present-value analysis and figure out what's best for me and my family.”

Asked if he feels good about his Steelers future, he said, “I'm not going to comment on my contract or my status. I have absolutely no idea what's going to happen next (season).”

It still hurts

Early Monday afternoon, cornerback William Gay said he still hasn't gotten over the loss to the Patriots.

“It hasn't been 24 hours yet,” he said.

He added he planned to be over it by 10 p.m.

“Gotta be,” he said. “You put so much work in going into the season, preparation each and every week. Then, you come to this point. You have to tell yourself to get over it and press forward.

“Football is like life. I'm pretty sure all you guys (reporters) go through trials and errors and what do you do? Press forward.”

Still, the loss stings.

“It's never easy,” he said. “You never want football to end.”

Staff writer Jerry DiPaola contributed. Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.