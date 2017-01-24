Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Roethlisberger noncommittal on next year
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after losing to the Patriots in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he has not yet committed to playing a 14th NFL season.

“I'm not by any means saying I'm not coming back or anything like that,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly 93.7-FM radio segment. “I'm saying at this point of my career that it's prudent … to evaluate, to make sure.

“You want to be able to leave this game walking out of it in a healthy spot. You don't want to be quote unquote carted out. You don't want to leave this game and be worse for the wear.”

Roethlisberger, who turns 35 in March, was sacked the fewest times of his career (17) but missed one game after having surgery on his knee to repair a meniscus tear. He also said he dealt with a shoulder injury since the game against the Dallas Cowboys in November. He said neither will require offseason surgery.

The issue of Roethlisberger possibly retiring came when he was asked how much time he has left in his career.

“I don't know. It's one of those things, I was talking to my wife about it last night and I've been talking to my agent about it and coach about it,” Roethlisberger said. “I'm going to take this offseason to evaluate it, to consider all options, to consider health, family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season –- if there's going to be a next season – all those things.

“At that point and age of my career, I think that's the prudent and smart thing to do every year.

Asked to clarify his stance, Roethlisberger said:

“Like I said, I'm going to take some time and evaluate with my family and do a lot of praying about it and make sure it's the right thing for me and my family.”

Roethlisberger signed a five-year contract worth $99 million, with incentives that could extend it to $108 million, in March 2015. He is scheduled to make $18.2 million next season.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

