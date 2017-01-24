Steelers notebook: Brown due for contract extension after season that ended with controversy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown is heading into an offseason in which he is due a contract extension with some not-so-subtle pointed words about him from his quarterback.

“He's one of the best in the business, and the plays that he makes and has made over his career are so special ... .” Ben Roethlisberger said on his 93.7 FM radio show Tuesday. “I think sometimes that overshadows the extra stuff: the hands up, the arms up, the frustrations, the pouting, the things like that.”

Roethlisberger made the comments when asked for his reaction to an NFL Network report that Brown “hung his head” after DeAngelo Williams' second-quarter touchdown during Sunday's AFC championship loss. The televised report described Brown as “pouting,” but it erroneously described Brown as “wide open in the back of the end zone” when he was blocking on the play and appeared to raise his arms in joy and to signal for a touchdown.

Still, Roethlisberger seemed to acknowledge the part of the report in which he had some words with Brown in regards to his on-field demeanor.

“Ah, I don't remember,” Roethlisberger said, laughing, when asked if Brown was sulking and Roethlisberger approached him about it.

Pressed, Roethlisberger laughed again and said, “Maybe I got hit or something, I don't know,” before saying Brown's All-Pro level of play overshadows his pouting.

“But you know what? He's a great football player and he will continue to grow — as we all need to,” Roethlisberger said. “AB and I talk a lot. I know he wants to be great and wants to win and wants to be the best. So we'll continue to communicate so we can all be better.”

Coach Mike Tomlin during his season-ending news conference Tuesday said he was not aware of any inappropriate antics from Brown during the game.

“He is a dynamic player. There are responsibilities that come with being a dynamic player,” Tomlin said. “I am going to ask him to continue to grow in those areas, but that's not in response to anything that transpired over the course of the season or even at the end of the season.”

Brown, who was second in the NFL in catches this season, is entering the final season of his contract that calls for a well-below-market-value salary for 2017 because of previous advances in salary.

‘Wait and see' on Bryant

Tomlin said the lack of clarity on Martavis Bryant's '17 status won't affect offseason decision-making in free agency or the draft. Bryant, a receiver who showed playmaking potential over 21 games in 2014-15, was suspended for his third season for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Bryant is eligible to apply for reinstatement this month.

“Obviously I am hopeful for that reinstatement,” Tomlin said, “but I am in a wait-and-see mentality.”

No assessment on Green

A day after Ladarius Green told reporters he felt well enough to play Sunday, Tomlin said he “doesn't have an assessment, long-term, of where (Green) is” health-wise.

Green missed the final five games of the season because of a concussion suffered Dec. 18.

“(Green's prognosis) is one of the chief medical decisions and questions that we have to have moving forward in terms of guys getting an assessment of their overall health and what it means for 2017,” Tomlin said.

Green also sat out the first eight games as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery.

Eleven signed

Nine players who ended the season on the Steelers practice squad this season were signed to reserve/futures contracts: Running backs Gus Johnson, Brandon Brown-Dukes and Dreamius Smith, cornerbacks Brandon Dixon and Mike Hilton, offensive linemen Keavon Milton and Matt Feiler, safety Jacob Hagen and wide receiver Marcus Tucker. (Smith, a WVU alum, was on the injured list).

Also signed to a reserve/futures deals were running back Karlos Williams and receiver Dez Stewart. Stewart spent most of the 2016 season on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

Soon after being signed to the Steelers' practice squad in October, Williams served a 10-game substance-abuse suspension.

Tomlin said the suspension has “no bearing” in Williams' role going forward.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.