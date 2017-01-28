With offseason underway, the Steelers prepare to address areas of need

For the Steelers, the focus this past week was supposed to be on the Super Bowl, not the Senior Bowl, the emphasis on winning a championship, not turning the page to next season.

A loss to the New England Patriots, of course, changed those plans. General manager Kevin Colbert began the process of tendering contracts before joining his scouts at the Senior Bowl, and coach Mike Tomlin started conducting his exit interviews.

Although their season ended two weeks shy of a ninth Super Bowl appearance, the Steelers appear to be well stocked for the future. They have starters under contract at 19 of 22 positions, with running back Le'Veon Bell (a franchise tag candidate), inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (a career Steeler) and cornerback Ross Cockrell (a restricted free agent) the exceptions.

Still, the Steelers will have their share of decisions to make entering free agency and the draft. Here is a look at where the team stands at each position, examining the starters, backups and offseason needs:

Quarterback

For starters: Despite hinting that he might retire, Ben Roethlisberger has about $64 million reasons to keep playing. That's the amount of money left on his contract over the next three seasons. Roethlisberger will be 35 in March and is coming off a season in which he was sacked the fewest times in his 13-year career.

In reserve: Backup Landry Jones is an unrestricted free agent. Since he is familiar with the system, the Steelers might try to bring Jones back at the right price. Third-stringer Zach Mettenberger has one more season left on his contract.

Help wanted?: The draft class is not considered deep at the position, but given Roethlisberger's hint at retirement, it might be time to use a later-round pick on a quarterback. If Jones doesn't re-sign, the Steelers could find a veteran backup in free agency.

Running back

For starters: Expect the Steelers to apply the franchise tag to team MVP Bell and then try to work out a long-term deal later in the offseason. Fullback and occasional lead blocker Roosevelt Nix re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent.

In reserve: DeAngelo Williams' two-year deal is up, and the Steelers might want to allocate resources elsewhere rather than to a runner who will turn 34 in May and had his 2016 season limited by knee surgery. Fitzgerald Toussaint is an exclusive rights free agent, and Karlos Williams, now off the suspended list, was signed to a futures contract.

Help wanted?: An abundance of veteran free agents will hit the market in March, or the Steelers could address the need in the middle of the draft, particularly if they don't think a long-term deal can be reached with Bell.

Wide receiver

For starters: All-Pro Antonio Brown will be looking for a new deal as he heads into the final year of his contract. For all of the attention his off-the-field distractions brought at the end of the season, Brown is one of the best receivers in football, and the Steelers are hoping to pair him again with Martavis Bryant, who can be reinstated from his season-long suspension in March. Eli Rogers has emerged as the slot/third receiver.

In reserve: The position depth includes Sammie Coates, Cobi Hamilton, Demarcus Ayers and Darrius Heyward-Bey. Coates would be the best of the bunch if he returns to early-2016 form. There might not be room for all of them on the '17 roster. Expect the Steelers to let Markus Wheaton walk as an unrestricted free agent.

Help wanted?: This won't be a priority for the Steelers in the draft unless there is a development that delays Bryant's reinstatement.

Tight end

For starters: Ladarius Green's ankle injury and concussion history leave him a question mark for '17. His base salary jumps from $1.25 million to $5 million next season, and his salary cap number jumps from almost $2.5 million to about $6.2 million. Jesse James continued to progress in his second season and made some big catches in the playoffs.

In reserve: The Steelers worked veteran David Johnson and first-year player Xavier Grimble into the game plan. Johnson, used mostly as a blocker, is an unrestricted free agent, and the Steelers own exclusive rights to Grimble, who had some key catches when he wasn't injured.

Help wanted?: Unless the Steelers cut ties with Green, they won't need to address the position early in the draft. A veteran might be brought in if Johnson isn't re-signed.

Offensive line

For starters: Four of the front five have long-term contracts, and the fifth, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, is an exclusive rights free agent who will be back on a team-friendly deal. Villanueva could be a candidate to join Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert and David DeCastro with long-term contracts.

In reserve: Chris Hubbard can start at tackle, guard and as an extra tight end. His versatility should be reason for the Steelers to give the restricted free agent a contract. B.J. Finney could make unrestricted free agent Cody Wallace expendable. The Steelers also will get rookie Jerald Hawkins and veteran Ryan Harris back from injured reserve.

Help wanted?: The Steelers might seek line depth near the bottom of the draft, but the team appears to have the pieces in place up front.

Defensive line

For starters: Defensive captain Cam Heyward is signed for another four years, and his presence was missed after a season-ending pectoral injury. Javon Hargrave's rookie season at nose tackle was considered a success, and he got one of the team's two sacks against Tom Brady in the AFC championship game. Stephon Tuitt stepped up in Heyward's absence and, heading into the last season of his contract, could be up for a long-term deal.

In reserve: Veteran Ricardo Mathews was bothered by an ankle injury late in the year and gave way to former sixth-round pick L.T. Walton. Mathews is an unrestricted free agent, and it wouldn't be surprising for the Steelers to look elsewhere for depth. Former practice squad player Johnny Maxey finished on the active roster. Daniel McCullers was beaten out by Hargrave and might be down to his last chance.

Help wanted?: The Steelers could add a raw player late in the draft in the Walton-McCullers mold, or they could try to beef up the pass rush by taking a more established player higher. But with the starters set, this really is not a priority with several other defensive spots needing to be addressed.

Outside linebacker

For starters: The Steelers put up some of the NFL's best sack numbers in the second half of the season, and it's no coincidence that the run began when Bud Dupree returned from injured reserve and James Harrison returned to a starting role. Harrison, though, will be 39 next season, and it's time for the Steelers to build for the future at this position.

In reserve: Veteran Arthur Moats remains under contract, and former starter Anthony Chickillo was oft-used on special teams. Jarvis Jones is a free agent and likely will benefit from a change of scenery.

Help wanted?: For the third time in an odd-numbered year, will the Steelers take an outside linebacker in the first round? It's a definite position of need. The Steelers just need to make sure they find another Dupree and not another Jones.

Inside linebacker

For starters: Lawrence Timmons, who had a rejuvenation at age 30, led the team in tackles, but he also will be an unrestricted free agent. Timmons, the first pick of the Mike Tomlin era, said he wants to remain a Steelers and could be tempted to return with a hometown discount contract after earning $8.75 million in 2016. Ryan Shazier, after missing three games with a knee injury, remained healthy, and his speed helped him become arguably the team's best defensive player.

In reserve: Vince Williams was signed to a three-year deal in the offseason and was a top tackler in Shazier's absence. L.J. Fort and rookie Tyler Matakevich contributed mostly on special teams. Steven Johnson, who finished the year on injured reserve, is an unrestricted free agent.

Help wanted?: Another position of need heading into the draft, particularly if Timmons doesn't return. Inside or outside, the Steelers figure to take a linebacker in the early rounds.

Cornerback

For starters: Ross Cockrell and Artie Burns were among the defensive backs exposed by Brady in the AFC championship game. Coming off his rookie season, Burns has room to grow. Cockrell just finished his third season and is a restricted free agent. If the Steelers can find help at cornerback in the draft, Cockrell could take on more of a slot role.

In reserve: Starter-turned-slot-corner William Gay turned 32 this month. Although Gay has two more years left on his contract, the Steelers might want to go with a younger option. Former second-rounder Senquez Golson is an option provided he can stay healthy enough to take his first meaningful NFL snap. Former Cleveland first-round Justin Gilbert has been in the system for a year and could take on a more meaningful role. Al-Hajj Shabazz is primarily a special teams player.

Help wanted?: The gamble of starting two rookies in the secondary didn't backfire, so why not try to add another next year? It's worth considering, especially if the Steelers think they can find an upgrade over Cockrell.

Safety

For starters: Mike Mitchell, counted on for big hits but also prone to giving up big plays, has two more years left on his contract. Sean Davis wrestled the starting job away from Robert Golden in midseason and was an immediate upgrade at strong safety.

In reserve: Golden has two years left on his deal but realistically is little more than a special teams contributor. Former practice squad player Jordan Dangerfield remains on the roster. Don't expect former fourth-round pick Shamarko Thomas, an unrestricted free agent, to be back.

Help wanted?: Another area that could use some depth, whether via free agency or somewhere in the middle of the draft.

Special teams

For starters: Last year, the Steelers brought back Greg Warren under a one-year deal, and there's no reason he won't be back for a 13th season. Kicker Chris Chris Boswell is an exclusive rights free agent, and punter Jordan Berry already is under contract.

Help wanted?: Look for the Steelers to seek improvement in their coverage and return units in free agency or in the later rounds of the draft.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.