Improved Steelers secondary enters pivotal offseason

The Steelers' actions over the 2016 offseason suggested shoring up a porous secondary was their priority.

Their performance in defending the pass three previous two seasons — 30th in the NFL in 2015, 27th in 2014 — suggested that was sound strategy.

The execution of playing out that directive — re-signing veteran William Gay to a bargain contract, using their top two draft picks on Artie Burns and Sean Davis –—appears to have been just as savvy.

The Steelers lopped an average of almost 30 yards per game off their pass defense from the year before, shooting 14 spots up the league rankings to 16th. They also managed significant improvements in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.0, 15th in the NFL) and opponent passer rating (87.3, 14th).

Arguably best of all, “splash plays” were way down and among the best in the league: Only four teams allowed fewer passing touchdowns (20) and just two allowed fewer pass plays of 20 or more yards (40).

That's an improvement of nine fewer touchdowns and 12 fewer 20-plus yard passes from 2015.

“I think what you're seeing is us really starting to settle in and come together as our core group,” safety Mike Mitchell said last week.

Not that you would know of the Steelers' pass defense improvement if you had have watched only the AFC championship game Sunday. New England's Tom Brady had three touchdown passes and six completions of 20 or more yards.

The loss left a sour taste in the mouths of a Steelers secondary that had shown marked improvement this season.

“We will continue to look at this matchup with the Patriots and see where we can get better,” cornerback Ross Cockrell said. “Because our goal is the standard, our goal is the Super Bowl. And we failed to reach it his year. But whoever is back next year I'm sure is going to work hard to reach that standard.”

When it comes to the Steelers secondary, all of the major pieces are expected to be back for the 2017 season. The only unrestricted free agent among defensive backs is little-used (on defense, anyway) Shamarko Thomas.

Four of the unit's five starters have at least two more seasons remaining on their contracts.

And for the second consecutive year, the Steelers — potentially — have a virtual “bonus” high-round draft choice in the secondary in Senquez Golson. A cornerback envisioned to handle slot duties, Golson was a second-round pick in 2015 but has not played in even a preseason game because of injuries each of the past two summers.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he “expects to” have Golson back and healthy for the 2017 season, but his words fail to convey significant confidence of that happening: “We'll see if that transpires.”

If healthy — a big if after he had shoulder and foot injuries the past two years — Golson could make a run at wresting the No. 1 slot job away from 32-year-old Gay, who is entering his 11th season.

That might be the only question mark during training camp in the secondary, however. The play of youngsters Cockrell, outside cornerback Burns and strong safety Davis appears to have been enough for them to have jobs locked up heading into 2017. Veteran Mike Mitchell has not missed a start in three seasons since being signed as a free agent to be the starting free safety.

Also seemingly entrenched in having a 2017 roster spot is Robert Golden, the special teams captain re-signed last spring who had ascended to the starting job but ended 2016 buried on the depth chart below Davis and Jordan Dangerfield.