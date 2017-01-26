Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Nix to sign 1-year contract Friday
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Roosevelt Nix blocks for Le'Veon Bell against the Bengals Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio.

Updated 24 minutes ago

The Steelers have started the process of signing their 12 exclusive rights free agents. Fullback Roosevelt Nix will sign a one-year, $615,000 contract Friday, agent Bill Parise said.

The salary is the NFL minimum for a player with two years of experience.

Nix, 24, was the occasional blocking back for Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell in the second half of the season. Nix did not have a carry and caught two passes for 5 yards in the regular-season finale against Cleveland.

Nix missed the first five games because of a back injury and sat out the Nov. 6 game in Baltimore. He also had eight special teams tackles during the regular season.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

