Steelers' Bryant applies for reinstatement

Suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant has taken an important step toward returning to the Steelers next season.

Agent Thomas Santanello, who represents Bryant, said Saturday that his client has formally applied for reinstatement with the NFL.

Bryant was suspended without pay March 14, 2016, for a minimum of one year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

“Contrary to the false report two weeks ago in USAToday, this one is true. He has applied,” Santanello said in a text message.

Bryant, 25, can't be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell until March. Goodell has 60 days to render a decision on Bryant's reinstatement.

Bryant served a four-game suspension last season. In 21 career games, he has 76 receptions for 1,314 yards (a 17.3 yards-per-catch average) and 14 touchdowns.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.