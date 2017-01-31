Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season

Steelers president Art Rooney II doesn't anticipate Ben Roethlisberger retiring, but said he would like to know his franchise quarterback's plans “the sooner the better” so the organization can begin planning for the 2017 and beyond.

“I talked to Ben and we had a good conversation,” Rooney said at an informal meeting with reporters Tuesday. “I think he's at that stage in his career that those are thought I think you have. I personally expect that he'll be back, but that's going to be his decision.”

Roethlisberger, who is signed through 2019, hinted last week that he might retire, saying he would sit down with his wife and discuss his future.

Backup Landry Jones, drafted in the fourth round in 2013, is an unrestricted free agent, and journeyman Zach Mettenberger is the only other quarterback on the roster.

“Obviously, if he decided to retire, that would modify our plans greatly,” Rooney said. “In terms of just going forward, look, I think the quarterback position is a position you have to make sure you have some depth there, and we haven't drafted a quarterback for several years, and we're probably due to look at the position.”

Rooney also said he is not concerned about wide receiver Antonio Brown's off-field distractions, such as his Facebook Live video after the playoff win in Kansas City.

“I'd call them ‘little annoyances, emphasis on little as far as I'm concerned,” Rooney said. “Antonio is a good guy, a good person. I enjoy him as a personal relationship, and I think he's somebody that his teammates like to have him on the team.

“He's a hard worker, so he's another player we're hoping to address his contract and have him here for the long term.”

Brown has one season remaining on his contract and, like running back Le'Veon Bell, could be in line for a long-term deal. Bell, an unrestricted free agent, is expected to receive the franchise tag while the Steelers try to sign him for multiple seasons.

“We have a lot of work to do in terms of preparing this offseason in terms of contract-wise,” Rooney said. “It will be a busy season in that regard. He's certainly a player that we would like to have on the team for a while.”