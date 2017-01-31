Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return next season
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Steelers president Art Rooney II speaks at Joe Greene's Jersey retirement ceremony, Oct. 2014 at Heinz Field.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Steelers president Art Rooney II doesn't anticipate Ben Roethlisberger retiring, but said he would like to know his franchise quarterback's plans “the sooner the better” so the organization can begin planning for the 2017 and beyond.

“I talked to Ben and we had a good conversation,” Rooney said at an informal meeting with reporters Tuesday. “I think he's at that stage in his career that those are thought I think you have. I personally expect that he'll be back, but that's going to be his decision.”

Roethlisberger, who is signed through 2019, hinted last week that he might retire, saying he would sit down with his wife and discuss his future.

Backup Landry Jones, drafted in the fourth round in 2013, is an unrestricted free agent, and journeyman Zach Mettenberger is the only other quarterback on the roster.

“Obviously, if he decided to retire, that would modify our plans greatly,” Rooney said. “In terms of just going forward, look, I think the quarterback position is a position you have to make sure you have some depth there, and we haven't drafted a quarterback for several years, and we're probably due to look at the position.”

Rooney also said he is not concerned about wide receiver Antonio Brown's off-field distractions, such as his Facebook Live video after the playoff win in Kansas City.

“I'd call them ‘little annoyances, emphasis on little as far as I'm concerned,” Rooney said. “Antonio is a good guy, a good person. I enjoy him as a personal relationship, and I think he's somebody that his teammates like to have him on the team.

“He's a hard worker, so he's another player we're hoping to address his contract and have him here for the long term.”

Brown has one season remaining on his contract and, like running back Le'Veon Bell, could be in line for a long-term deal. Bell, an unrestricted free agent, is expected to receive the franchise tag while the Steelers try to sign him for multiple seasons.

“We have a lot of work to do in terms of preparing this offseason in terms of contract-wise,” Rooney said. “It will be a busy season in that regard. He's certainly a player that we would like to have on the team for a while.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.