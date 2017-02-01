Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers re-sign veteran long snapper Warren
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

The Steelers signed the first of their 13 unrestricted free agents, coming to terms Wednesday on a contract with long snapper Greg Warren, according to an industry source.

Terms were not disclosed, but the veteran minimum for players with 10-plus years of service time is $1 million.

Warren, 35, has been with the Steelers since 2005, and he hasn't missed a game in the past seven seasons. Re-signing Warren means the Steelers will have all three specialists, including kicker Chris Boswell and punter Jordan Berry, under contract.

The Steelers also retained another exclusive rights free agent, signing fullback and kick returner Fitzgerald Toussaint to a one-year contract for the NFL minimum of $690,000.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

