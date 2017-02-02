Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers kicker Boswell signs
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 8:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connects on a field goal during the second quarter against the Chiefs in an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Kicker Chris Boswell wrote on his verified Instagram account that he has re-signed with the Steelers.

“Blessed for another year with #SteelersNation!!” Boswell wrote underneath a picture that shows him wearing a black shirt with a Steelers logo while signing a document.

Boswell was an exclusive rights free agent. The NFL minimum salary for a player with two years of experience is $615,000.

He made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season and was perfect on 36 extra-point attempts. He added eight more field goals in three playoff games, including six in an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. He was 3 of 5 in extra points in the postseason.

Boswell, 25, has made 87.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in his two seasons with the Steelers.

