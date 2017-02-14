Steelers' Coates says he had pelvis surgery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates wrote on his verified Twitter account Tuesday that he had surgery on his pelvis, an injury that previously was undisclosed.

This surgery comes two weeks after Coates had surgery on his finger, which was injured in October against the New York Jets and bothered him the entire season.

Coates had a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Dec. 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he also did not play in the regular-season finale.

Coates finished his second NFL season with 21 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns, but he had only two catches for 14 yards over his final nine games. In the playoffs, Coates had two catches for 34 yards against New England, but he had a key drop on a third-and-one deep pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter.

Coates also had 10 kickoff returns, including four in the postseason.