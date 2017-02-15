Seventeen players with local ties invited to NFL combine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A total of 17 NFL prospects with ties to Western Pennsylvania, including eight who played in the WPIAL, are among 330 college players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, according to a list released Wednesday by the league.

The combine will be held Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis.

Pitt has six players invited: Quarterback Nathan Peterman and former WPIAL stars running back James Conner of Erie McDowell, defensive end Ejuan Price of Woodland Hills, offensive linemen Adam Bisnowaty of Fox Chapel and Dorian Johnson of Belle Vernon and tight end Scott Orndoff of Seton-La Salle.

Five are from West Virginia: cornerback Rasul Douglas, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, outside linebacker Noble Nwachukwu, center Tyler Orlosky and running back Rushel Shell of Hopewell.

Penn State will be represented by wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive end Garrett Sickels.

In addition, safety Lorenzo Jerome of St. Francis (Pa.), IUP offensive lineman Ethan Cooper and Toledo defensive tackle Treyvon Hester of Penn Hills were invited.

The most notable local player invited is Ohio State's Malik Hooker of New Castle, who is expected to be one of the first defensive backs drafted.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.