Steelers

Seventeen players with local ties invited to NFL combine
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman throws against Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's James Conner breaks in to open field again Syracuse in the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Ejuan Price plays against Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty during pracitce Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt guard Dorian Johnson stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds, but his demeanor belies his size. “He’s definitely a quieter presence, but he’s a presence,” quarterback Nathan Peterman said.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt tight end Scott Orndoff runs downfield in front of Virginia Tech's Cam Phillips in the second quarter Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at Heinz Field.
West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas (intercepts a pass intended for Kansas wide receiver Rasul Douglas during the second half Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
West Virginia’s Shelton Gibson reacts after missing a catch against Baylor on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia won 24-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
West Virginia’s Noble Nwachukwu is greeted by West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen during senior day festivities before playing Baylor on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia won 24-21.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
West Virginia’s Tyler Orlosky is greeted by West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen during senior day festivities before playing Baylor on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia won 24-21.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hopewell's Rushel Shell scores past Mt. Lebanon's Taylor Dean during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 23, 2011, at Tony Dorsett Stadium.
Getty Images
Penn State's Chris Godwin scores during the fourth quarter against Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels reacts after a sack against Ohio State during a college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Beaver Stadium in University Park. Penn State beat Ohio State 24-21.
St. Francis (Pa.) defensive back Lorenzo Jerome returns after receiving the Northeast Conference's Rookie of the Year award in 2013.
Toledo athletics
Toledo's Treyvon Hester competes against Maine during the 2016 season.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ohio State safety Malik Hooker reacts after blocking a pass intended for Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins during a college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Beaver Stadium in University Park.

A total of 17 NFL prospects with ties to Western Pennsylvania, including eight who played in the WPIAL, are among 330 college players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, according to a list released Wednesday by the league.

The combine will be held Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis.

Pitt has six players invited: Quarterback Nathan Peterman and former WPIAL stars running back James Conner of Erie McDowell, defensive end Ejuan Price of Woodland Hills, offensive linemen Adam Bisnowaty of Fox Chapel and Dorian Johnson of Belle Vernon and tight end Scott Orndoff of Seton-La Salle.

Five are from West Virginia: cornerback Rasul Douglas, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, outside linebacker Noble Nwachukwu, center Tyler Orlosky and running back Rushel Shell of Hopewell.

Penn State will be represented by wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive end Garrett Sickels.

In addition, safety Lorenzo Jerome of St. Francis (Pa.), IUP offensive lineman Ethan Cooper and Toledo defensive tackle Treyvon Hester of Penn Hills were invited.

The most notable local player invited is Ohio State's Malik Hooker of New Castle, who is expected to be one of the first defensive backs drafted.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

