Steelers

Steelers notebook: Linebacker Johnson re-signed to 1-year deal
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

The Steelers re-signed their second unrestricted free agent, backup linebacker and special teams player Steven Johnson, to a one-year contract.

Johnson, a five-year veteran, earned $760,000 in base salary last season, the NFL minimum. The minimum this season for a player with Johnson's experience is $775,000.

Johnson, who turns 29 in March, appeared in six games with the Steelers before injuring his ankle in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the remainder of the season.

Johnson had six special teams tackles on the season. He did not have a snap on defense.

Previously, the Steelers signed veteran long snapper Greg Warren, also an unrestricted free agent, to a one-year deal. They have 11 other unrestricted free agents who will be free to sign with other teams in March.

Memorabilia for auction

The Steelers are partnering with auction house Lelands to distribute game-worn jerseys and memorabilia to collectors. The initial auction opened Wednesday and will continue through March 17.

The memorabilia up for auction includes game-worn jerseys from Hall of Fame players like Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Mel Blount and Rod Woodson, plus more recent Steelers alumni Heath Miller and Hines Ward.

All items will come with a letter of authenticity from Lelands and the Steelers.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

