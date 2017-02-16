Breaking News Alert...

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed Thursday that negotiations on a long-term contract with All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown have started.

Colbert said Brown is the only player with whom the Steelers are actively negotiating.

Colbert's pronouncement comes three days after Brown posted a Snapchat message with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, atop Mt. Washington, an indication that negotiations were taking place.

Brown has one season remaining on his contract, and the Steelers typically don't address such extensions until the summer.

“We told Antonio last year his would be accelerated,” Colbert told reporters. “He would be made the priority, and that's where he is.”

Running back Le'Veon Bell will be a free agent March 9, and the Steelers have until March 1 to use the franchise tag on him, which would bind him to the team for 2017 while the two sides try to work out a long-term deal.

Colbert admitted the franchise tag is an option for the Steelers but added, “Antonio is the only one in specific negotiations now.”

Asked when the Steelers would start negotiations with Bell, Colbert said, “It depends on how quickly the rest of it comes together.”

Added Colbert: “(The tag) is something we'll use if we feel necessary. ... It's very fluid. It changes daily. Once you start into talks with players, you'll see how it's all going to fit. Even if we were to use the tag, we'd certainly want to do something long term and have Le'Veon Bell be a Steeler for life.”

Colbert doesn't see Bell's injury history as a reason the Steelers would shy away from giving him a long-term contract. Bell also has been suspended twice by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

“We have no reservations about Le'Veon, not his durability or his ability,” Colbert said. “He's grown tremendously off the field. I hope he continues to grow in those areas. There's no hesitation to having him beging with us hopefully for his whole career.”

The Steelers have approximately $37 million in salary cap space, so the resources are available to sign both star offensive players.

“I can say unequivocally that we want Antonio Brown to retire as a Steeler just like we want Le'Veon to retire as a Steeler,” Colbert said.

Other items addressed by Colbert in a 35-minute session:

• He has not heard any decision from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger regarding retirement.

“I'm working under the assumption that until he says he's retired officially, that he's not,” Colbert said. “If he decides to, we'll act accordingly. In the meantime, we're not going to get out of sorts.”

Colbert also said he'd “love” to have Landry Jones as backup quarterback. Jones will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

• The Steelers seem intent on keeping tight end Ladarius Green, who missed the last five games of the season, including playoffs, with a concussion. Green signed a four-year, $20 million contract last March but didn't play until November because of an ankle injury. He was limited to six games.

“He's excited about being able to come back and being able to play,” Colbert said. “We'll see where he is when he gets back in the program in March or April when he comes back here.”

Green must pass a physical before being allowed to return to activity.

“We don't play until August, so he's got time to heal properly,” Colbert said.

• Colbert would like to re-sign Lawrence Timmons, although he expects the veteran linebacker to test free agency.

“Would you love to have him stay? Absolutely. Does it all fit? I think we can make it fit. At what cost? He has to see what his market is. He's never been a free agent, and we have nothing against him finding out. Let's stay in touch as we go through the process.

“We'd love to see Lawrence finish his career here, and I think he would, too.”

• It has not been determined when — or if — Bell will need surgery on the groin injury that forced him out of the AFC championship game against New England.

“You don't want to do a surgery if it's not unanimous,” Colbert said. “These type of things sometimes are better off healing on their own.”

• The Steelers have not heard from the NFL regarding possible punishment for not reporting Bell's injury during the playoffs.

“There's nothing mysterious about it,” Colbert said. “A lot of guys play with it during the course of the season. The only injuries you're required to report are ones that could keep a player out of the game. At no point did we ever think Le'Veon Bell would not play against New England. That was never a thought.”

• He has not “closed the door” on trying to re-sign cornerback Justin Gilbert, who was released for salary-cap purposes.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.