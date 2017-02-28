Colbert, Steelers staff prepare for NFL Combine

Entering the NFL Combine, a sampling of which player the Steelers are expected to take in the first round of the April draft:

For the next week, the Steelers will evaluate players they hope can help them in 2017 and beyond.

At the annual NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, general manager Kevin Colbert, coach Mike Tomlin and their scouts will pore over 330 former college players who will make up much of this year's NFL draft class.

The thought is the Steelers will seek to address outside linebacker and cornerback on defense and wide receiver and running back on offense early in the draft. With the addition of a third-round compensatory pick they awarded Friday, the Steelers will have five selections in the first four rounds.

Looking for that pass rusher who someday will replace James Harrison at outside linebacker? The combine will have a combined 51 outside linebackers and defensive ends on display.

Searching for the runner to complement — and perhaps one day replace — Le'Veon Bell? There will be 33 such backs available to scout, including former Pitt star James Conner.

One of the 58 wide receivers on hand might one day line up with All-Pro Antonio Brown. And one of 36 cornerbacks at the combine could wind up playing with Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell next season.

The Senior Bowl and college pro days are other important stops of the scouting trail, but the combine is a one-stop shopping experience, the only place where all of the top prospects will gather at the same time.

It also will provide Colbert and his staff the chance to scrutinize the underclassmen who declared for the draft.

“We're still learning what the draft is,” Colbert said recently. “We have a pretty good idea right now if we had to draft today. But we would be going a little blind without measurables, physicals, character interviews and so forth.”

Colbert believes this year's draft class is, on offense, deep in running backs and wide receivers, the latter thanks to the proliferation of spread offenses in college. On defense, he said the numbers are deep at safety and corner, again, thanks to college secondaries having to defend the spread.

Colbert isn't so sure about outside linebacker, the position the Steelers are expected to address early in the draft.

“We think there is a good group,” he said. “But, again, 90 percent of them are playing with their hand on the ground in college. Until we get into the combine and put them through pass drop drills and see their personnel workout on their pro day, that could maybe give us more evidence of their ability to play in the 3-4 (defense).”

The psychological tests administered at the draft also will give the Steelers a glance into a player's character, another critical factor in the decision-making process. Colbert said it's an extension of a process that began last year.

“That starts, really, in the spring when the BLESTO scouts are out the spring before a player's draft-eligible year,” he said. “We continue it with our scouting in the fall. We can start to interview kids at the all-star games. Of course, we follow it up with interviews at the combine. Our 60 interviews.”

After the combine, the Steelers can have 30 prospects visit UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex for further evaluation.

“We talk to staff members, we try to meet with family members,” Colbert said. “We do psychological evaluations. The league does background checks. We will sometimes do our own background checks. There's a lot that goes into trying to determine a player's character makeup and his football character. It's really two different areas that you do spend a lot of time trying to figure out.”

Which positions are addressed in the draft also will be determined somewhat by which are filled in free agency. The Steelers concluded three days of meetings at the end of last week devoted to analyzing the upcoming free-agent class.

Last year, the Steelers used free agency to sign tight end Ladarius Green and reserve offensive lineman Ryan Harris. Then, in the draft, they selected three players who became starters as rookies: Burns, safety Sean Davis and nose tackle Javon Hargrave. In addition, wide receiver Demarcus Ayers was a late-season contributor, and linebacker Tyler Matakevich played on special teams.

“Our ability to sign a player to a certain position may influence our desire to draft a player at the same position or another position,” Colbert said. “Free agency ... and the draft all work hand-in-hand. Over the next two and a half months, it will come together.”

