Steelers

Steelers awarded third-round compensatory draft pick
Joe Rutter | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Ladarius Green during practice Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Steelers were awarded a third-round compensatory draft pick Friday by the NFL.

The Steelers were among 16 teams that will receive a combined 32 compensatory picks for the NFL Draft on April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks when losing “more of better” compensatory free agents than it acquired in the previous year, according to NFL rules. The picks are awarded in the third through seventh rounds.

The Steelers' pick is the 105th overall selection.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula that takes into account salary, playing time and postseason honors and was adopted by the NFL Management Council.

Last season, the Steelers signed tight end Ladarius Green and tackle Ryan Harris and lost free agents Kelvin Beachum, Antwon Blake, Will Johnson, Steve McLendon and Sean Spence.

For the first time, compensatory draft picks may be traded this year.

