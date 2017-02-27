Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Brown signs 4-year extension, becomes NFL's highest-paid receiver
Joe Rutter | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Business is indeed booming for Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown and the Steelers agreed Monday to a five-year contract that will keep the All-Pro receiver with the team through the 2021 season.

Brown, 28, is scheduled to earn $4.71 million this season under terms of his prior contract. The four-year extension is worth $68 million, which would bring the total value to $72.71 million

Including this year's salary, Brown's deal averages $14.5 million per season. The four-year extension has a $17 million average, which makes Brown the NFL's highest-paid receiver, surpassing Cincinnati's A.J. Green ($15 million average). The contract also averages $18.5 million over the first three years of the extension, making it slightly frontloaded. The final season would be worth $12.5 million.

The Steelers made signing Brown to a new contract a priority this offseason. The team typically doesn't negotiate extensions with players until the summer.

Brown was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time this past season when he finished second in the NFL with 106 catches, tied for second with 12 touchdown receptions and was fifth with 1,284 receiving yards.

Brown has recorded four consecutive 100-catch seasons and five 1,000-yard seasons.

Brown already ranks second on the Steelers' all-time receptions list (632) and is third in receiving yards (8,377).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.