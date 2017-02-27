Steelers' Brown signs 4-year extension, becomes NFL's highest-paid receiver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Business is indeed booming for Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown and the Steelers agreed Monday to a five-year contract that will keep the All-Pro receiver with the team through the 2021 season.

Brown, 28, is scheduled to earn $4.71 million this season under terms of his prior contract. The four-year extension is worth $68 million, which would bring the total value to $72.71 million

Including this year's salary, Brown's deal averages $14.5 million per season. The four-year extension has a $17 million average, which makes Brown the NFL's highest-paid receiver, surpassing Cincinnati's A.J. Green ($15 million average). The contract also averages $18.5 million over the first three years of the extension, making it slightly frontloaded. The final season would be worth $12.5 million.

The Steelers made signing Brown to a new contract a priority this offseason. The team typically doesn't negotiate extensions with players until the summer.

Brown was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time this past season when he finished second in the NFL with 106 catches, tied for second with 12 touchdown receptions and was fifth with 1,284 receiving yards.

Brown has recorded four consecutive 100-catch seasons and five 1,000-yard seasons.

Brown already ranks second on the Steelers' all-time receptions list (632) and is third in receiving yards (8,377).