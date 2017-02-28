Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Antonio Brown 'grateful' for new contract, trust in Steelers
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
Steelers wide reciever Antonio Brown arrives at his press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

The Rooney family made a promise to Antonio Brown last summer. That promise was fulfilled by way of the five-year, $72.71 million contract the Steelers and their star wide receiver signed this week.

“Art and Dan Rooney have been first class with me since I first got here,” Brown said during a Tuesday morning press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Dan always sent letters to my house and always made me feel welcome and invited my family over and treated me as professional. They always communicated with me.

“I had a great conversation with Mr. Art Rooney last summer – and you know once he gives you his word, he sticks to his word. And I'm excited and grateful for that.”

Sporting a fresh hair cut and wearing a black three-piece suit with white spots and three red-rose bustier flower arrangements stitched into it, Brown repeatedly expressed how grateful he was to the Steelers' organization, team president Art Rooney, chairman Dan Rooney and vice president/general manager Kevin Colbert. Brown's family – he has four children – also attended the press conference.

Art Rooney introduced Brown and referenced his discussion with Brown last summer. The Steelers gave Brown a $4 million “advance” from his 2017 salary – what was the final year of a contract signed in 2012 – and pledged to give Brown an extension before this coming season. The Steelers have a longstanding policy of not re-working current contracts until a player is entering the final season of his deal.

It was important to get Brown's contract done with super agent Drew Rosenhaus swiftly, Rooney said, “so that we could all get back to work and have one of our priorities done (early in the offseason).”

On the same day the Steelers announced Brown's contract Monday, they also placed the franchise tag on star running back Le'Veon Bell and will presumably now turn their attention to working out a longterm deal with him.

But Tuesday was Brown's day.

“A lot of reasons why we would want to have a player like Antonio, obviously,” Rooney said. “He's one of the hardest-working players I think we have ever had on our team. He leads by example, and I think at this point most importantly he has a lot of record, a lot of accolades but there's really only thing that's on his mind and on our mind and that's bringing another Super Bowl trophy here.”

