Steelers Colbert say team will be able to do business during free agency

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS – Signing wide receiver Antonio Brown to a $72.71 million contract and putting an expected $12 million franchise tag on running back Le'Veon Bell won't hinder the Steelers in free agency, general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday.

NFL free agency starts March 9. According to NFL players association figures, the Steelers are approximately $20 million under the anticipated $168 million salary cap.

Colbert met with reporters at the NFL combine two days after Bell's franchise tag and Brown's mega-contract were announced.

“Everything we do we understand there's a consequence,” Colbert said. “We want to be able to afford all the business that we do. This year, we will enter into the new league year without having to cut a lot of players to get in compliance with the cap like we have in years past.

“We have a better structure going into it this year than we have in the past, and that's just circumstance. We will be able to do more business once we get into free agency.”

Colbert didn't rule out the Steelers signing second-year tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a long-term contract. Villanueva is an exclusive-rights free agent and would make $615,000 under the NFL minimum. But Colbert previously negotiated long-term contracts with linebacker James Harrison and former running back Willie Parker when they were exclusive-rights free agents.

“We recognize what (Villanueva) has done for us and for his own career in establishing himself as a starting left tackle in the league,” Colbert said.

The Steelers have two restricted free agents – cornerback Ross Cockrell and reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard – who will receive contract tenders before free agency.

Colbert said the team is open to trying to resign any of its impending free agents, including linebacker Jarvis Jones.

“We haven't closed the door on any of those guys,” Colbert said. “That would be short-sighted to do that. A lot of free agents want to go and see what else is out there for them, and that's fine.

“We think we have a good enough relationship with the players and their representatives that they will keep us in the loop.”

Colbert also said no decision on whether Bell will undergo groin surgery has been made. Colbert said Bell recently had a second opinion.

“Sooner than later he'll have to make a decision,” Colbert said. “The longer it goes if it's not getting better, it needs to be addressed so he can rehab quicker so he can be ready for the season.”