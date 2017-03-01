Steelers notebook: No decision on Bell groin surgery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — One question regarding running back Le'Veon Bell was answered this week when the Steelers decided to apply the exclusive franchise tag, keeping him off the free-agent market.

One question, however, remains: Will Bell have surgery on the groin injury that limited him to six carries in the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots?

GM Kevin Colbert said no decision has been made, although he said Bell had a second opinion on the injury.

“Sooner than later he'll have to make a decision,” Colbert said. “The longer it goes, if it's not getting better, it needs to be addressed so he can rehab quicker so he can be ready for the season.”

Bell said he was bothered by the injury during the postseason, despite setting single-game franchise rushing records against Miami (167 yards) and Kansas City (170). He totaled only 20 yards before leaving early in the second quarter against the Patriots.

Third is a charm

Colbert was happy the Steelers were awarded a third-round compensatory draft pick last week even if he's not sure how it transpired. Colbert said the formula for awarding compensatory picks is three pages long.

“I refuse to try to study it,” he said.

He said the team's two salary cap experts were in dispute about how many picks the Steelers would receive.

“One said three. The other said one,” Colbert said.

Both technically were correct. The Steelers qualified for three picks, but two fell outside the allotment of 32 picks allowed by the collective bargaining agreement, so they received the only third-rounder.

“When it came in as a third, that was great,” Colbert said. “I'd much rather have an extra three than an extra six and a seven. The higher the pick means it should be a better quality player we're able to get.”

The Steelers will have four picks among the first 105 selections.

Business as usual

Asked a question about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's future, Colbert smiled.

“To my knowledge, Ben has not retired,” he said.

It has been six weeks since Roethlisberger created a stir when he said he is considering retirement, although all indications are he will return for a 14th season.

Someone asked Colbert if he expects Roethlisberger to stroll into the team facility in April for offseason workouts just like any other year.

“There's no reason to think otherwise,” he said.

All in

Colbert said all of the Steelers assistant coaches will be returning this season. Coach Mike Tomlin said at his end-of-year press conference that “change is a part of this thing,” but no changes were announced in the ensuing weeks.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.