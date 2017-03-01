Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: No decision on Bell groin surgery
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries against the Patriots on Oct. 23, 2016, at Heinz Field.

Updated 59 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — One question regarding running back Le'Veon Bell was answered this week when the Steelers decided to apply the exclusive franchise tag, keeping him off the free-agent market.

One question, however, remains: Will Bell have surgery on the groin injury that limited him to six carries in the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots?

GM Kevin Colbert said no decision has been made, although he said Bell had a second opinion on the injury.

“Sooner than later he'll have to make a decision,” Colbert said. “The longer it goes, if it's not getting better, it needs to be addressed so he can rehab quicker so he can be ready for the season.”

Bell said he was bothered by the injury during the postseason, despite setting single-game franchise rushing records against Miami (167 yards) and Kansas City (170). He totaled only 20 yards before leaving early in the second quarter against the Patriots.

Third is a charm

Colbert was happy the Steelers were awarded a third-round compensatory draft pick last week even if he's not sure how it transpired. Colbert said the formula for awarding compensatory picks is three pages long.

“I refuse to try to study it,” he said.

He said the team's two salary cap experts were in dispute about how many picks the Steelers would receive.

“One said three. The other said one,” Colbert said.

Both technically were correct. The Steelers qualified for three picks, but two fell outside the allotment of 32 picks allowed by the collective bargaining agreement, so they received the only third-rounder.

“When it came in as a third, that was great,” Colbert said. “I'd much rather have an extra three than an extra six and a seven. The higher the pick means it should be a better quality player we're able to get.”

The Steelers will have four picks among the first 105 selections.

Business as usual

Asked a question about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's future, Colbert smiled.

“To my knowledge, Ben has not retired,” he said.

It has been six weeks since Roethlisberger created a stir when he said he is considering retirement, although all indications are he will return for a 14th season.

Someone asked Colbert if he expects Roethlisberger to stroll into the team facility in April for offseason workouts just like any other year.

“There's no reason to think otherwise,” he said.

All in

Colbert said all of the Steelers assistant coaches will be returning this season. Coach Mike Tomlin said at his end-of-year press conference that “change is a part of this thing,” but no changes were announced in the ensuing weeks.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.