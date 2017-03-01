Steelers' relationship with SEA raises concerns over Heinz Field hosting future events like Super Bowl

Three days after the Steelers and Heinz Field hosted one of the NHL's popular outdoor games, the team said it has “concerns” the venue can be competitive to stage such events in the future.

A spokesman for the Steelers said the team feels it has a strained working relationship with its Heinz Field landlord, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. The SEA is the city/county agency that owns Pittsburgh's three professional sports venues, the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and other civic assets.

Speaking on behalf of Steelers president Art Rooney II, team director of communications Burt Lauten released a statement to the Tribune-Review: “There needs to be a high level of cooperation and advanced planning that goes into attracting events such as the Super Bowl. It requires many different parties working together, and at this point, we do not have that type of working relationship with our landlord at Heinz Field. We have concerns going forward whether we can continue to compete for events such as the Super Bowl or future events like the Stadium Series at Heinz Field.”

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers played a Stadium Series game Saturday evening, joining the Jan. 1, 2011, Winter Classic as NHL contests staged at 16-year-old Heinz Field.

In addition to hosting a minimum of 10 Steelers games, six to seven Pitt football games and the four WPIAL football championship games each year, 68,400-seat Heinz Field often is a site for concerts and, on occasion, soccer games or other events.

According to the stadium's website, the only concert scheduled for 2017 is U2 on June 7. As recently as 2015, four concerts were held at the 1.49 million-square-foot venue, which was christened by a show headlined by N'Sync in August 2001.

Heinz Field also has hosted international soccer games.

The Steelers and the SEA squabbled for several years about who would pay for 3,000 additional seats that were ultimately installed in Heinz Field's south end. The dispute centered around whether the added seats and other improvements (such as an auxiliary video board on the stadium's opposite end) were considered “capital improvements,” for which the SEA by the terms of the parties' lease is obligated to pay two-thirds.

The additional seating section opened in 2015, more than four years after the Steelers first informed the SEA of its desire to build it.

Two years ago, the Steelers formally submitted an application at the NFL owners' meetings for the team and region to host Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. A formal bid to serve as the venue for that game is expected to be due next year.

Attempts to reach SEA board members late Tuesday — other than Sala Udin, who declined comment — were unsuccessful.