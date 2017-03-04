Potential Steelers pass-rush targets full of swagger

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — Say this for the top pass-rushers attending the NFL Combine this week:

They aren't lacking in confidence.

If the Steelers, who have made an outside linebacker a high draft priority, are seeking a player with moxie and swagger, they hit the jackpot at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Consider UCLA's Takkarist McKinley, whose upcoming shoulder surgery could push him toward the bottom of the first round:

“I'm here to get the quarterback,” McKinley said Saturday. “This is a passing league, so you need young guys who can get to the quarterback. I feel like I'm the best pass rusher in this class to do that.”

Then there's this quote, courtesy of Alabama's Tim Williams: “I'm a champion. I want to win. I hate to lose. Not too many guys can do what I do.”

And this ditty, fresh from the mouth of Missouri's Charles Harris, who has been linked to the Steelers at the No. 30 pick by ESPN draft expert Todd McShay. Told he has a very good first step, Harris interrupted a reporter and said, “I have a great first step.”

Finally, this gem from Alabama's Ryan Anderson, who seems irked that he's viewed as a lower pick than his former Crimson Tide teammate Williams: “I ain't no bologna sandwich.”

In an interview setting filled with bravado, Temple's Haason Reddick stood out as an exception, answering in soft tones with only the tiniest hint of cockiness.

Reddick is another player closely linked to the Steelers. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., among others, has Reddick being the ideal player to one day replace James Harrison at outside linebacker.

Reddick is one of many defensive ends/linebackers who have met or will meet formally with Steelers officials to determine whether they are a fit outside in coach Mike Tomlin's 3-4 scheme.

“To go there, it would mean a lot, to be considered somebody who can help what already is a great defense that's known around the league,” Reddick said. “To get drafted and go there and link back up with (former Temple teammate) Tyler Matakevich would be a plus.”

Reddick, who had 9.5 sacks last season, has been worked out as an inside linebacker as well, and the 237 pounds he carries on his 6-foot-1 frame might be a concern for teams.

“Nobody surprisingly has asked me to add weight,” Reddick said. “I feel comfortable where I'm at. That's just a plus for me.”

Reddick said he tries to emulate Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller. Asked what makes him a good pass rusher, Reddick said, “My competitive edge. I just want to dominate whoever lines up across from me. Whoever lines up across from me should expect to get my best.”

Among the other pass rushers who will interact with the Steelers at the combine are Harris, Williams, Florida State's DeMarcus Walker, Auburn's Carl Lawson and Wisconsin's T.J. Watt, younger brother of the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt.

McKinley could be a candidate at No. 30 if teams are scared away by the torn right labrum and a fractured bone in the shoulder socket that will be repaired Monday. He estimates a recovery time of 4-6 months, which could keep him out through training camp.

The injury didn't stop McKinley from participating in combine drills, including the bench press (he did 24 repetitions of 225 pounds).

“I played with the injury for two years, dating to 2015, my junior year,” McKinley said. “I played with it my entire senior year and never knew something was wrong with it.”

McKinley is 6-2 and weighed in at 250 pounds, about 10 lower than during his senior year at UCLA. He said teams should have no issues with drafting him.

“I'm young. I got a motor that's probably the best in the class,” he said. “I'm hungry. I've got a lot to improve technique-wise. Once I improve my technique, with my motor and hunger for the game, I feel like I'm unstoppable.”

Alabama's Williams has some off-field issues that could scare away the Steelers. He was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge in 2016, and he admitted Saturday that he failed multiple drug tests at Alabama, although he was never suspended by the team.

“As a young player, I've made some decisions that I've grown from,” he said. “I'm not here laughing around, joking. I know I have something to prove.”

Missouri's Harris is a 6-3, 253-pounder who said he is comfortable dropping into pass coverage and playing standing up, two traits that are of importance to the Steelers' 3-4 scheme. He had 16 total sacks in his final two seasons at Missouri.

Harris think he has the skills — aside from that “great” first step — to help improve the Steelers' pass rush.

“I got here by sacking the quarterback,” he said. “That's not a secret.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.