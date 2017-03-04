NFL Combine notebook: No island for Washington's Ross despite 40 record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — John Ross got the record, but not the island.

Ross, considered one of the top three receivers in the draft, broke Chris Johnson's nine-year-old record in the 40-yard dash Saturday at the NFL Combine, running it in a breezy 4.22 seconds.

Johnson ran a 4.24 in 2008.

Ross, who played at Washington, didn't get the coveted island, valued at $1 million, awarded by adidas. To win the island, the record-breaker had to run in the shoe company's cleats, which Ross didn't do.

He didn't seem to mind.

“I really can't swim that well,” Ross told NFL Network after his performance. “And I don't have a boat, so you know, I had to run in Nikes.”

Ross said his calf muscles were sore after his record-setting run, so he didn't try his second attempt in the 40.

Before the race, Ross said he hoped to break his previous best of 4.3 seconds.

Earlier at the combine, Ross said he met with the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin.

“It was great,” he said. “Mike Tomlin was a great guy. It was great meeting him, and I actually enjoyed the interview.”

West Virginia receiver Shelton Gibson couldn't back up his prediction of beating Johnson's time and winning the island. Heck, he didn't even qualify for a peninsula after running a slower-than-expected 4.5.

Gibson's 40 time wasn't among the top 10 receivers, and he was slower than Penn State's Chris Godwin (4.41).

MAC attack

In Corey Davis' estimation, Antonio Brown set a high standard form Mid-American Conference wide receivers.

Seven years after Brown left Central Michigan and was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers, Davis will get his chance after finishing four years at Western Michigan. He will go much higher than his predecessor.

Davis is a consensus first-round pick and is expected to be one of the top receivers selected.

Asked about Brown's influence on his career, Davis said: “I was actually just talking about him not too long ago, with all the adversity he's faced and everything he's overcome is huge. It gives me and people like me a lot of hope just looking at someone like that. He's definitely someone I look up to.”

Well, not literally. Davis is 6-foot-3, 209 pounds. Brown is 5-10, 181.

At Western Michigan, Davis had 332 receptions for 5,285 yards and 52 touchdowns in four seasons. Seven years ago, Brown ended his three-year college career with 305 catches for 3,199 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Davis, like Brown, realizes he'll be scrutinized by playing in a non-Power 5 conference.

“I believe that's the biggest question, just the level of competition, and I know a lot of scouts and a lot of other players think that my level of competition wasn't really that serious just being from the MAC. But I feel like I can play with the best of them. My confidence is up there. I'm not afraid to go up against anyone.”

Davis had surgery in January to address a high-ankle sprain. He won't work out at the combine or Western Michigan's pro day.

Touchy subject

Former Pitt defensive end Ejuan Price was measured at 5-11 and 241 pounds at the combine.

He may seem undersized for the position, but don't try suggesting that to the 24-year-old Woodland Hills product.

“A football player is a football player,” Price said Saturday. “I think I've made as many plays as anybody here, if not more. I don't care if I'm 5-11 or 6-11. If you've got a guy who can make plays, it should be cut and dry.

“Football is black and white. I work as hard as anybody, and I'm productive on the field.”

Price is projected to go in the sixth round as an outside linebacker. He met with Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter at the combine.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.