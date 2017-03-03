NFL Combine notebook: No man is an island, but ex-WVU receiver Gibson wants one

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — As a speedy wide receiver, Shelton Gibson is used to dealing with cornerbacks on an island, the term used to describe man-to-man coverage.

At the NFL Combine, the former West Virginia deep threat wants to win an island.

Shoe company adidas is offering an actual island to the player who, while wearing the manufacturer's cleats, breaks the 40-yard dash time of 4.24 seconds set by Chris Johnson in 2008. The island is valued at $1 million, or the record-breaker can take the cash amount.

Gibson's first thought was: Sign me up.

“A lot people said, ‘Why won't you take the money,' ” said Gibson, who will run the 40 on Saturday. “It's not about the money. It's memories. If I can have my own island, I'm going to take the island.”

While talking to a reporter, Gibson got worked up thinking about winning the promotion.

“I'm anxious right now,” he said. “My leg is shaking. I want to go out there and run it right now. I don't want to wait until tomorrow.”

Gibson, a Cleveland native, said he ran a 4.32 in the rain while on a recruiting visit to Auburn when he was in high school.

Gibson declared for the draft after catching 43 passes for 951 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior for the Mountaineers. He averaged 22.1 yards per catch in 2016 after averaging 24.0 as a sophomore. Despite his speed, CBSSports.com projects Gibson as the 31st top receiver and a sixth-round pick.

Shelton took it as a positive that he was assigned No. 17 for the combine. That is the number of former Steelers receiver Mike Wallace.

Gibson has drawn comparisons to Wallace, and he had the confidence to tell Steelers scouts as much during an informal meeting. He was scheduled to meet with them formally Friday night.

“They said, ‘I don't know, Mike can fly.' ” Gibson said. “I said, ‘You better go watch the tape. I can fly, too.' ”

Since leaving West Virginia, Gibson has trained in Anaheim, Calif., with Mountaineers teammate Rushel Shell. Gibson said he focused on running intermediate routes because, well, he already knows how to go deep.

“Honestly, I want to be a complete receiver,” he said. “I don't want to be known as a deep threat all my life. I would love just to be a complete receiver.”

Dream visit

Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram is projected as a second-round pick, the third-best player at his position, by CBSSports.com. He met with the Steelers at the combine and said it would be special to be drafted by them.

“It was pretty cool,” said Engram, a Georgia native. “Growing up, my family is a huge Steelers family. Up north, we've got family in Pittsburgh, and my mom grew up a Steelers fan. To tell them that and then to get to know them and the way they want to use me in the offense — if they decide to take me — was pretty cool.”

Engram said he had a good conversation with Steelers officials.

“Sitting down and talking X's and O's with them, and the stuff I've been doing and what they've seen on film has been the main topic of conversation,” he said. “They're definitely excited about what I bring to the table.”

All about timing

Former Pitt running back James Conner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds Thursday. While it wasn't one of the top times for a running back, Conner did better than Shell, whose best time was 4.74 seconds.

The top running back time was posted by North Carolina's T.J. Logan at 4.37.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.