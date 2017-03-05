Wisconsin linebacker Watt potentially a good fit for Steelers defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

INDIANAPOLIS — If the NFL Draft brings pass-rusher T.J. Watt to Pittsburgh, the Steelers can thank someone who abandoned their South Side facility for identifying the outside linebacker's potential.

Former Pitt football coach Paul Chryst, shortly after returning to Wisconsin, convinced Watt to switch from tight end to defense.

“He was the first one to tell me to start thinking about moving over,” Watt said.

That decision figures to reward Watt handsomely when he is selected in the draft next month. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder is the fifth-rated outside linebacker by CBSSports.com and is projected to go in the second round.

The Steelers, of course, are looking for a pass-rusher high in the draft, and met with Watt on Saturday at the NFL Combine.

Watt's career blossomed last season, his only as a starter. He had 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss and 63 tackles overall while being named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team AP All-American.

“The hardest thing for me was the steep learning curve,” Watt said about the switch to defense. “Playing offense for most of my life, I always knew where I was going. I wasn't reacting to different players and different plays. Reacting and dropping in coverage were new to me.”

Considering his bloodlines, it made sense for Watt, 22, to transition to defense. He's the younger brother of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. A third Watt brother, Derek, is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He kind of gave me the blueprint on how to do it,” Watt said about J.J. “Obviously, he's done really good things. I'm going to try to follow in his footsteps and blaze my own trail at the same time.”

Watt doesn't mind being known as J.J.'s little brother or knowing his career arc will be compared to what big brother has done with the Texans.

“He's one of the best players to ever do it, why not take the comparison,” he said. “The No. 1 thing I love about my brother's play is how he does it. He's 100-percent all-out on every single play. You're not going to catch him loafing.

“He's a game-changer. That's how I want to be viewed.”

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said Watt possesses the traits coveted by teams with 3-4 defenses such as the Steelers. Mayock, though, initially was skeptical. That was before he popped in Watt's game tape.

“His tape is really good,” Mayock said. “When you put the tape in, you're like, ‘C'mon, (he's J.J.'s) little brother. He can't be that good.'

“Then he starts lining up and running around, and he's got the same effort his older brother has, and he's a freakier athlete than I expected. I think the 3-4 teams are really going to like him. Athletically, he can drop, he's a better pass-rusher than I thought, and he's relentless in the run game.”

Though he started just one season at Wisconsin, Watt didn't hesitate to forgo his senior season by declaring for the draft. It's a decision he doesn't regret.

“The opportunity was finally realistic,” he said. “I've always wanted to play in the NFL, but, obviously, it wasn't a realistic option until I played at a high level in college. Once that opportunity came, I couldn't say no.”

One drawback to Watt is his injury history. After redshirting in 2013 at Wisconsin, he missed the next season with a right knee injury. He then injured his left knee during 2015 spring practice but returned — after the position switch urged by Chryst — to play as a backup linebacker in the fall.

“You have to take the injury thing into consideration with any one-year player,” Mayock said. “At the end of the day, I think he has potential first-round talent, but you have to temper that with, can you expect to see him 16 games every year?”

Watt, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds Sunday, believes his injuries are behind him and his relative inexperience at outside linebacker only weighs in his favor.

“I'm only scratching the surface,” he said. “I've only played defense for 18-20 months. If I can do all the things I did this last year, what can I do when I'm under the tutelage of an NFL coach? Obviously, lack of film, lack of experience … I don't think it's a problem with my work ethic and my bloodlines.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.