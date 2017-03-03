Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers offensive lineman Harris retires
Joe Rutter | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive tackle Ryan Harris plays against the Eagles Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 minutes ago

The Steelers will have an opening on their offensive line this season.

Ryan Harris, a backup tackle who was limited to four games last season because of injury, announced his retirement Friday night.

Wrote Harris on his verified Twitter account: “With great gratitude and clarity I have decided to retire from the NFL. I am forever grateful to the teams, teammates and their medical staffs.”

Harris, 31, was injured in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs when he suffered a leg hematoma. He did not return and was placed on injured reserve.

Harris signed a two-year contract last season in free agency and was scheduled to make $2,237,500 this season.

Harris spent five of his NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.