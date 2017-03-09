Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to speak to Robert Morris grads

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin speaks during his season-ending news conference Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will be the keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony for graduate students at Robert Morris University on May 5.

Tomlin will receive an honorary doctorate in humane letters. Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney and his wife, Pat, who is a trustee emerita of the university, will receive the same honor.

About 200 students are set to receive master's and doctoral degrees at the ceremony.

J. Keith Motley, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston, will deliver the undergraduate commencement address the next day. About 700 students are scheduled to receive degrees that day.

Both ceremonies will occur at the Sewall Center Arena on the school's main campus in Moon Township. That's about 10 miles west of Pittsburgh.

