Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers re-sign David Johnson
Joe Rutter | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tightend David Johnson returns to practice, Wednesday, August 21, 2013, on the South Side.
NFL via Getty Images
In this handout image provided by the NFL, David Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Minutes after the NFL opened its new season at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Steelers re-signed tight end David Johnson to a two-year contract.

Johnson, considered the team's top blocker at the position, caught seven passes for 80 yards in 2016 when he returned to the Steelers after two years with the San Diego Chargers.

In seven NFL seasons, Johnson has 31 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown.

The Steelers previously signed impending free agent linebackers James Harrison and Steven Johnson and long snapper Greg Warren.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.