Linebacker Timmons leaves Steelers for Dolphins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons, coach Mike Tomlin's first draft pick as Steelers head coach, signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Timmons becomes the second Steelers player to leave via free agency, joining wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who signed with the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Timmons' new deal is for $12 million, including $11 million guaranteed, according to an industry source.

The Steelers, armed with about $21 million in salary cap space entering free agency, hoped to retain Timmons but only on a team-friendly contract.

Timmons, who turns 31 in May and played 10 seasons for the Steelers, made $8.75 million last season and counted $15.13 million against the salary cap.

Timmons flew by private jet to Miami on Friday morning and agreed to terms in the afternoon.

With Timmons gone, the Steelers likely will have Vince Williams fill his spot inside. The Steelers, anticipating Timmons might leave this offseason, gave Williams a three-year, $5.5 million contract before the 2016 season.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward wished his former teammate well Friday in a Twitter post.

“Tough to lose a great teammate and friend but wish you nothing but the best,” Heyward wrote. “Don't get too tan out there. Keep ballin.”

Timmons has played in 120 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak among linebackers. He also has made 101 consecutive regular-season starts, also the longest active streak at the position.

Timmons had 114 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year. He had two sacks in the wild-card playoff win over Miami and 14 tackles in the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots.