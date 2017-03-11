Steelers RB Bell accepts invitation to prom in Wisconsin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the offer and acceptance were genuine, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will trade in his football uniform for a tuxedo one weekend night this spring.

On his verified Twitter account Saturday night, Bell accepted an offer to go to the prom with Steelers fan Ava Tarantino of Waukesha, Wisc.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Tarantino (@avatarantino26) sent a Tweet to Bell that read: “500 rte and you'll go to prom w me.”

At 4:30 p.m., Bell responded: “600 & it's a deal.”

Steelers fans quickly came to the rescue, and Tarantino reached the retweet total, surpassing 1,100 retweets by 9:30 p.m.

At 8:40 p.m., Bell responded again, saying, “welllll, a deal is a deal ‪@avatarantino26 ......see youu at your prom.” Tarantino had one more challenge for Bell, tweeting him again to say “just have your best dance moves ready.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.