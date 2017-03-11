Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers RB Bell accepts invitation to prom in Wisconsin
Joe Rutter | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell break into the secondary against the Chiefs in the third quarter during the AFC Divisional game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Mo.

Updated 17 minutes ago

If the offer and acceptance were genuine, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will trade in his football uniform for a tuxedo one weekend night this spring.

On his verified Twitter account Saturday night, Bell accepted an offer to go to the prom with Steelers fan Ava Tarantino of Waukesha, Wisc.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Tarantino (@avatarantino26) sent a Tweet to Bell that read: “500 rte and you'll go to prom w me.”

At 4:30 p.m., Bell responded: “600 & it's a deal.”

Steelers fans quickly came to the rescue, and Tarantino reached the retweet total, surpassing 1,100 retweets by 9:30 p.m.

At 8:40 p.m., Bell responded again, saying, “welllll, a deal is a deal ‪@avatarantino26 ......see youu at your prom.” Tarantino had one more challenge for Bell, tweeting him again to say “just have your best dance moves ready.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

