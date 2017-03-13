Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers RB Bell undergoes surgery
Joe Rutter | Monday, March 13, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Getty Images
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell posted a video on his Snapchat account showing him preparing to go into surgery on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell underwent surgery Monday to repair a core muscle injury that forced him out of the AFC championship game in the first half.

Bell posted a video on his verified Snapchat account showing him preparing to go into surgery.

After setting the Steelers' postseason single-game rushing record in back-to-back weeks, Bell was limited to six carries for 20 yards in the conference championship loss at New England. Bell later said the injury had been bothering him for weeks, and the NFL launched an investigation into whether the Steelers had followed protocol by not including him on the injury report.

The Steelers applied the franchise tag to Bell in February, and he will make $12.12 million this season unless he agrees to a long-term contract before July 15.

