Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers lose out on cornerback House
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Quan Bray (11) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Davon House (31) during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
Getty Images
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass for a touchdown in front of the Jaguars' Davon House during the first quarter Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated 3 minutes ago

While visiting the Steelers facility Tuesday, free-agent cornerback Davon House agreed to a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him in 2011.

The Steelers still were visiting with free-agent linebacker Dont'a Hightowner on Tuesday afternoon at the UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex.

House played for the Packers from 2011-14 before signing a four-year, $24.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. House was released after the 2016 season. Despite meeting with the Steelers, who are looking to add cornerback depth in free agency or the draft, House decided to return to Green Bay.

On his Twitter account, House wrote: “Pittsburgh is a great organization! Loved it hear, but had a chance to go back home.”

His contract with the Packers is worth a reported $3.5 million for one season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.