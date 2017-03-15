Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers sign former Titans second-round pick to add wide receiver depth
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Titans receiver Justin Hunter beats Steelers cornerback William Gay for a big play during the third quarter Monday, Nov. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.

Updated 38 minutes ago

The Steelers have signed their first free agent from outside the organization, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Justin Hunter.

Hunter visited the Steelers on Monday.

A second-round draft pick in 2013, Hunter was selected No. 34 player overall by the Tennessee Titans. Following three seasons with the Titans, Hunter spent last season with Miami (one game) and Buffalo (11). He had 10 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns with the Bills.

He has 78 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Hunter will provide depth in case the NFL does not reinstate wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Bryant's case is expected to be heard by commissioner Roger Goodell, with a decision possibly to come by the end of the month.

