NFL deems Villanueva's, Cockrell's performances with Steelers worthy of extra cash

Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Ross Cockrell were among the top-25 recipients of the NFL's performances-based pay bonus system that was disclosed Thursday.

Villanueva finished fourth among NFL players by making $401,652.46 in performance-based pay. He made $317,676.41 in performance-based pay and another $83,976.05 in veteran performance-based pay.

Cockrell ranked 22nd with $352,620.70 in compensation: $270,899.82 in performance pay and $81,720.88 in veteran performance pay.

Villanueva made $525,000 in base salary in 2016 and Cockrell $600,000.

Villanueva remains an exclusive-rights free agent, although the Steelers are trying to sign him to a long-term contract. Cockrell is a restricted free agent with a $1.797 million tender amount for 2017.

According to NFL figures, players will receive $127.84 million in performances-based pay for the 2016 season. The program compensates players based upon their playing time and salary levels that is intended to reward lower-salaried players.

NFL players have received more than $1.2 billion since the performance-based pay program was implemented in the 2002 collective bargaining agreement.

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen received the most total performance-based pay for 2016, making $429,719.92 in bonuses.

Note: The Steelers will begin conducting offseason organized team activities (OTAs) on May 23 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The OTAs will include 10 sessions that will span three weeks, ending June 8. The Steelers have yet to announce dates for their rookie and veteran minicamps.