Steelers

Auction of game-worn Steelers jerseys closes Friday night
Joe Rutter | Friday, March 17, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Joshua Evans, Founder and Chairman of Lelands, a New York-based memorabilia company introduces the Steelers Archive Jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research at Heinz Field, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Michael Heffner, president of Lelands, a New York-based memorabilia company, arranges Steelers jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

A jersey worn by Terry Bradshaw in a 1977 AFC playoff game in Denver and other game-used memorabilia by former Steelers players enter the final hours of online auctioning Friday.

Collectors have until 9 p.m. to submit initial bids for a chance to win the Bradshaw playoff jersey, plus those worn by Mel Blount, Franco Harris, Rocky Bleiers and other former Steelers.

The memorabilia is part of “The Pittsburgh Steelers Archive of Exceptional Jerseys” that is being auctioned on Lelands.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

After initial bidding closes, the auction will continue until the bidding stops for 10 minutes or, as Lelands chairman Josh Evans said, “until the last man is standing.”

The high bid for Bradshaw's 1977 playoff jersey was $45,954 as of 2 p.m. That's an $11,000 increase since Lelands representatives unveiled portions of the collection at Heinz Field earlier this month.

The auction began in February.

Harris' No. 32 road jersey from a Dec. 16, 1978 game at Denver has reached a high bid of $31,386. A No. 20 Bleier road jersey from 1978 has reached $12,968, and a No. 47 Blount road jersey was close behind at $12,078. A 1973 home jersey worn by defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood had an $11,789 high bid, and a 1973 Dwight White home jersey was at $9,743.

Each item comes with a letter of authenticity from the Steelers.

The collection also includes game-worn jerseys from the 1960s for players Gary Ballman, John Hilton and Preston Carpenter, plus former Steelers of more recent vintage, such as Rod Woodson, Heath Miller, Hines Ward and Willie Parker.

Bids can be submitted by visiting Lelands.com or calling 631-244-0077.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

