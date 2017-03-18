Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers jersey collection nets more than $325,000
Joe Rutter | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Michael Heffner, president of Lelands, a New York-based memorabilia company, arranges Steelers jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Heavy after-hours bidding helped an online auction of Steelers memorabilia net more than $325,000 once bidding ended early Saturday morning.

Led by a game-worn Terry Bradshaw jersey from a 1977 playoff game in Denver, the 17 items in “The Pittsburgh Steelers Archive of Exceptional Jerseys” at Lelands.com totaled $327,055. Much of the bidding came after initial bids concluded at 9 p.m. Friday night. Bidding continued in 10-minute increments until ending at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Bradshaw's white-and-gold road jersey had a collection-high 19 bids, topping out at $66,725 after beginning the day at nearly $46,000. A Franco Harris jersey from the 1978 season went to a collector for $60,659 after beginning the day at $31,386. Also seeing a significant jump in after-hours bidding was a 1978 Mel Blount jersey, which had a $12,078 price tag in the morning yet finished at $41,353. Home jerseys from 1973 for Steel Curtain members L.C. Greenwood and Dwight White had matching final auction bids of $33,359. Greenwood's jersey had a bid of nearly $12,000 and White's was at $9,743 entering the final day of the auction, which began in February.

A 1978 Rocky Bleier road jersey topped out at $30,326, increasing from nearly $13,000 early Friday afternoon.

Last among the 17 items were game-worn shoulder pads from 1970s kicker Roy Gerela. They sold for $770.

A portion of the proceeds from the collection will benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

