Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Searage urges Pirates pitchers to work aggressively, get quick outs
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, March 20, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon talks with pitching coach Ray Searage in the dugout between innings during a game against the Rays Monday, March 20, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage works with Drew Hutchison in the bullpen before a game against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 42 minutes ago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The gospel according to coach Ray Searage is preached to the Pirates' pitching staff every day during spring training.

Be aggressive. Work in the strike zone. Get quick, ground ball outs.

“My philosophy to these guys is get ahead, stay ahead and put them away,” Searage said.

Ideally, they should get it done against each batter in three pitches or fewer.

“It's all about being the aggressor,” pitcher Chad Kuhl said. “It's about pounding the zone, even when you're ahead. Don't let them off the hook. Keep going after them.”

Searage's commandments are one reason he's the franchise's finest pitching coach since Ray Miller. Searage, like Miller, is certain no pitcher can be successful unless he fills the zone with strikes.

“You've still got to stay aggressive,” Searage said. “Some of the guys want to test the waters in the first inning and nibble. Before you know it, there's a two spot on the board. No. Right from the first pitch, go attack. Attack, attack.”

It's not a groundbreaking message. Every pitcher has heard it since he was a kid. Yet, Searage never strays from it.

“He's trying to hammer that into our heads,” right-hander Jameson Taillon said. “The whole ‘be aggressive and attack' thing is kind of cliche and Little League, but clearly we need it.”

On Saturday, Steven Brault pitched with a 10-run lead in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty's first three pitches to Roman Quinn resulted in a 1-2 count — not perfect (after all, Quinn was still batting), but still good.

And then, Brault forgot everything Searage has been telling him.

“I got selfish,” Brault admitted.

Brault nibbled on the fringes of the zone. Instead of forcing Quinn to hit his pitch into one of the seven mitts stationed behind him, Brault went for a strikeout.

Quinn drew a walk. Brault gave up two singles and another walk and left the game with the bases loaded. When reliever Jared Lakind served up a grand slam, Brault wound up being charged with four runs in the inning.

Brault was riding an exercise bike when Searage walked into the clubhouse. They talked quietly for a few minutes.

“We both knew what happened,” Brault said. “It's something that has to be better — and will be better — moving forward.”

General manager Neal Huntington likes to say the team's starting pitchers last season had a low ceiling but a high floor. This year's group, which includes a healthy Gerrit Cole and a more experienced Taillon and Kuhl, has a lower floor but a higher ceiling.

That's why Huntington and Searage don't freak out when someone like Brault has a hiccup on a windy, mid-March afternoon in Florida.

“With youth comes some challenges at times and some guys that have a hard time stopping things from snowballing,” Huntington said. “That's played out a few times this spring as guys have had a hard time getting out of an inning. In spring training, you let them go through that inning typically and let some crooked numbers happen because it's a great learning experience.”

That's important for Brault, who is vying with Drew Hutchison, Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Williams for the lone open rotation spot. Yet, it also applies to the rest of the staff, even the guys who already have jobs locked up.

“The pressure is on the rotation this year,” Taillon said. “Last year, it probably was our weak spot. Going into this year, it's something we all realize and have to embrace. Everyone here likes big games, we like that pressure.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.