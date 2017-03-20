Steelers sign free agent RB/kick returner Davis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seeking to address needs at running back and kickoff returner, the Steelers signed free agent Knile Davis to a one-year contract on Monday.

The team also hosted free agent cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

Davis, 25, is a running back/kickoff returner who spent his first three seasons with the Kansas Chiefs before losing playing time to return threat Tyreek Hill last season. Davis had a whirlwind season in 2016. He started the year in Kansas City, was traded to Green Bay for a seventh-round draft pick in October, spent one day on the New York Jets roster after being released by Green Bay, then re-signed with Kansas City, where he finished the season.

Davis earned approximately $700,000 last season.

The Chiefs' third-round pick in 2013 out of Arkansas, Davis has 805 career rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. He also has 34 career receptions with one touchdown.

Davis is known more his ability to return kicks. He has two kickoff returns for touchdowns among 73 career returns in his career.

Davis has averaged 26.8 yards per return in his career. The Steelers averaged 21.5 yards last season when their most-used returner was Fitzgerald Toussaint (13 for 278, 21.4 average). The Steelers ranked 17th in the NFL in return average, getting a season-long 44-yard return by Sammie Coates on Dec. 18 at Cincinnati.

Sensabaugh, 28, is a cornerback who spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in 10 games with the New York Giants and three with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Sensabaugh has made 29 starts in 72 career games, with two interceptions. He was Tennessee's fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Clemson.

Sensabaugh was signed by the Rams last offseason to a three-year contract worth $19 million. He received $4.5 million guaranteed from the Rams, but was released after just four games. He lost his starting job after two games and didn't play in his final two on the Rams' roster. He spent the rest of the season as a backup with the Rams.

Sensabaugh was used as a slot corner in the Titans' nickle package during his time in Tennessee.