Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers sign free agent RB/kick returner Davis
Joe Rutter | Monday, March 20, 2017, 1:51 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Seeking to address needs at running back and kickoff returner, the Steelers signed free agent Knile Davis to a one-year contract on Monday.

The team also hosted free agent cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

Davis, 25, is a running back/kickoff returner who spent his first three seasons with the Kansas Chiefs before losing playing time to return threat Tyreek Hill last season. Davis had a whirlwind season in 2016. He started the year in Kansas City, was traded to Green Bay for a seventh-round draft pick in October, spent one day on the New York Jets roster after being released by Green Bay, then re-signed with Kansas City, where he finished the season.

Davis earned approximately $700,000 last season.

The Chiefs' third-round pick in 2013 out of Arkansas, Davis has 805 career rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. He also has 34 career receptions with one touchdown.

Davis is known more his ability to return kicks. He has two kickoff returns for touchdowns among 73 career returns in his career.

Davis has averaged 26.8 yards per return in his career. The Steelers averaged 21.5 yards last season when their most-used returner was Fitzgerald Toussaint (13 for 278, 21.4 average). The Steelers ranked 17th in the NFL in return average, getting a season-long 44-yard return by Sammie Coates on Dec. 18 at Cincinnati.

Sensabaugh, 28, is a cornerback who spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in 10 games with the New York Giants and three with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Sensabaugh has made 29 starts in 72 career games, with two interceptions. He was Tennessee's fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Clemson.

Sensabaugh was signed by the Rams last offseason to a three-year contract worth $19 million. He received $4.5 million guaranteed from the Rams, but was released after just four games. He lost his starting job after two games and didn't play in his final two on the Rams' roster. He spent the rest of the season as a backup with the Rams.

Sensabaugh was used as a slot corner in the Titans' nickle package during his time in Tennessee.

Chiefs running back Knile Davis (34) scores ahead of Raiders free safety Charles Woodson (24) and cornerback T.J. Carrie during the second half Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Kansas City, Mo.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jordan Todman (30) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, in Jacksonville, Fla.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.