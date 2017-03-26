Steelers' Colbert satisfied with Vince Williams at inside linebacker

PHOENIX – Despite pursuing high-profile and high-cost linebacker Dont'a Hightower in free agency, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is confident with backup Vince Williams replacing 10-year veteran Lawrence Timmons this season.

Williams will get first crack at the right inside position after Timmons signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins and Hightower re-signed with the New England Patriots.

“We made an attempt (to sign Hightower). It didn't work. We're fine, we move on,” Colbert said Sunday on a conference call with reporters attending the NFL annual meeting. “We were very confident in Vince, which is why we signed him to an extension last year.”

Williams signed a three-year, $5.5 million deal in August as a contingency in case Timmons, entering the last year of his deal with the Steelers, departed via free agency.

“If it got to the point and Lawrence left us and we didn't sign anybody from the outside, Vince certainly was capable of stepping up and being the next guy,” Colbert said.

The Steelers customarily don't pursue top-tier free agents, but they entered free agency approximately $20 million under the $167 million salary cap. With such money to spend, the Steelers met with Hightower for more than six hours at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Hightower rejoined the Patriots the next day, spurning offers from the Steelers and New York Jets.

“At that point, we had more cap flexibility than we anticipated,” Colbert said regarding the push for Hightower. “There still were very good players left.”

With Timmons gone, the Steelers will enter the season with some uncertainty at his former position. Although Williams had 24 tackles over a two-week span while spelling injured left inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, he played only 19 defensive snaps over the final nine weeks of the regular season. He didn't log a defensive snap in the team's three playoff games.

Colbert was asked whether Williams, who played 25.7 percent of the defensive snaps last season, can be a three-down inside linebacker.

“That remains to be seen,” he said. “I never say they can until they do, and I never say they can't until they don't. We have to see. It doesn't mean that position doesn't get supplemented in the draft process. We also have some other young inside guys.”

Tyler Matakevich, L.J. Fort and Steven Johnson are the other inside linebackers on the roster.

“Maybe they'll step up and push,” Colbert said. “The depth we need we may already have. We never know until they get out there and play 16 games. But I wouldn't say they can't until they don't.”

Colbert, who will be attending college pro days this week rather than attend the annual meeting, said the Steelers “probably” are done signing free agents. They have added wide receiver Justin Hunter, defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and running back/kick returner Knile Davis.

“Everything is moving away from free agency and into our final draft preparation,” Colbert said.

Aside from pursuing Hightower, Colbert said the Steelers stayed true to their philosophy regarding free agency even if they did have more salary cap money to spend. The Steelers remain about $16.8 million under the cap and are expected to use some of that money to negotiate an extension with defensive end Stephon Tuitt before the season starts.

“You don't want to stray from the way you do business and the way we've done business here,” he said. “We have other signings we want to do. ... So even if there is more room, we have to avoid the temptation of straying outside of our means to sign guys to what we think are fair contracts and hope they see it the same way.”

Other items broached by Colbert:

-- No news from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger regarding retirement is good news as far as Colbert is concerned. “Until we hear otherwise, we are assuming he's ready to go and trying to win a championship,” he said.

-- Negotiations with running back Le'Veon Bell on a long-term contract are on the backburner until after the draft. “At what point it gets done, I can't say,” Colbert said. “It will be a very complicated type of deal. But it always has been our goal.”

-- Bell is on schedule with his rehabilitation from core muscle surgery earlier this month. “At what point does he return? The doctors, trainers and Le'Veon determine that,” Colbert said. “Our goal is to have him 100 percent for the 2017 season. Whatever path the experts tell us to take with that, we will follow.”

