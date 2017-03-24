Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Rooney supports speeding up the game
Joe Rutter | Friday, March 24, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers president Art Rooney II talks with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) prior to a game against the Redskins on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Washington.

The NFL is trying to speed up the pace of play this season, and the league has a supporter in Steelers president Art Rooney II.

When the league's four-day annual meeting convenes Sunday in Phoenix, proposals to reduce dead time during games that routinely exceed three hours will be on the table.

Rooney said Friday the NFL has identified ways to eliminate “unnecessary down time in little nooks and crannies” without reducing the number of plays in a game.

“It's really an effort to try to streamline the game to make it feel less choppy both in the stadium and at home,” Rooney told reporters in a preview of the league meeting.

Rooney said he had a discussion with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the season regarding ways to improve pace of play. Goodell addressed some items earlier this week, calling for a reduction in TV timeouts each quarter and using a play clock following touchdowns and before the kickoff. The NFL also wants to standardize the re-starting of play after a runner goes out of bounds.

“Look at the attention span of people these days,” Rooney said. “Most of our fans have a second screen they are looking at while they are watching the game. If you're not moving things along pretty good, they'll move on to something else. That's the nature of where things are going.

“It's a question of adjusting to the times and adjusting the way people watch games these days.”

Another proposal is centralizing instant replay, with decisions made in New York rather than on the field. Still, referees would confer with the league office and use a video table rather than the sideline “hood.”.

“They do take too long, as far as we're concerned,” Rooney said about replays.

Rooney said he needs more input before weighing in on the proposal to reduce overtime from 15 minutes to 10. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is on the NFL competition committee.

“It's worth discussing,” Rooney said, adding that, “We're not looking for more ties, obviously.”

Rooney also supports proposed changes that would focus on player safety and punish players who deliver questionable or illegal hits. He referenced a hit the Steelers' Shamarko Thomas sustained Dec. 4 against the New York Giants on a kickoff. Thomas left the game in the second quarter due to concussion symptoms and missed the next two games before being placed on injured reserve.

“Shamarko was hit in the back of the head, the guy had like a 30-yard running start at him,” Rooney said. “To me, that's a play that should draw a suspension, if not an ejection, if it's not spotted then and there.”

Other items discussed by Rooney:

-- The Steelers will support a proposal by the Philadelphia Eagles that prohibits a “leaper” from blocking field-goal and extra-point attempts.

-- The Steelers oppose a Washington Redskins proposal that would eliminate the requirement for teams to be successful on its first two replay challenges in order to gain a third. Rooney also is against a proposal by Seattle and Buffalo that would permit any play to be subject to a coaching challenge.

“We're not for expanding the scope of replay at all,” Rooney said.

-- The Steelers are “not on the list” to play a game in Mexico this season, but Rooney is hoping it happens in “the next few years.”

-- The Steelers will not wear a throwback uniform this season but are studying possibilities for 2018.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

