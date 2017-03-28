NFL owners table reduced OT proposal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHOENIX -– Improving pace of play in NFL games this season won't involve shaving five minutes from the overtime period.

At the NFL annual meeting Tuesday, owners approved eight rules changes, three bylaws and one resolution, but tabled the proposal to reduce the length of overtime games to 10 minutes for preseason and regular-season games.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a member of the NFL's competition committee, which presented the proposal during the annual meeting. It didn't get the necessary 24 votes (out of 32) for approval.

Tomlin spoke about the potential reduced overtime Tuesday morning at a coaches' breakfast, a few hours before the proposal was tabled.

“We wanted to reduce the potential for a number of snaps, but still giving everybody ample time, from a competitive-fairness standpoint, to play and win the game,” he said.

Among the player-safety initiatives approved by owners:

-- Players may no longer leap over the line of scrimmage to block field-goal and extra-point tries.

-- Receivers running a pass route will be given “defenseless” receiver protection.

-- Crackback blocks will be prohibited by a player in motion, even if he is no more than two yards outside of the tackle when the ball is snapped.

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed the rule eliminating the leaper on kicking plays.

“When we looked at the video, some guys were ending up on their heads,” Tomlin said. “We don't want to be reactionary in our thinking. We don't want to wait until a catastrophic injury happens before we do something to remedy what we're looking at.”

Owners did not make any changes to the instant-replay challenge system, although they did approve the league having decisions rendered at NFL headquarters rather than by the on-field referee. The referee will use a tablet instead of the sideline “hood” while replays are viewed.

“The referee is going to be a part of this discussion, so he is going to have the necessary information to tell you why the decision was made,” Tomlin said. “So, ultimately, who has the final say is irrelevant to me. As long as the reasoning can be communicated to me, I'm fine with it, and I believe all coaches are.”

After a one-year trial basis, the rule ejecting a player for receiving two certain unsportsmanlike conduction penalties was made permanent. Owners also decided to experiment for another season with the concept of having touchbacks placed on the 25-yard-line.

Steelers president Art Rooney II entered the meeting uncertain whether the overtime proposal would pass but thought it could be tried on a one-year basis.

Two NFL games went the full 75 minutes last season.

“It seems like by 10 minutes everybody is just trying to survive the last five,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The Steelers were involved in one overtime game last season, the meaningless regular-season finale against Cleveland that lasted more than 12 minutes. On their first possession, the Browns ran off almost half the quarter before kicking a field goal with 7:17 left. The Steelers countered with a game-winning touchdown pass with 2:57 remaining.

Had the proposal been in place, the Steelers would have run out of time. Mindful that the Steelers had a wild-card playoff game the next week, Rooney wouldn't have cared.

“I can tell you that in the Cleveland game at the end of the season, I would have wished for a rule like this,” he said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.