Steelers

Harbaugh, Lewis not fooled by Roethlisberger retirement talk
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger grimaces as the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboroough, Mass.

PHOENIX – When Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said two months ago he was contemplating retirement, it didn't exactly send shockwaves throughout the AFC North.

“I never took it seriously,” Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said before laughing.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis offered a similar reaction Tuesday morning at a coaches' breakfast at the NFL annual meeting.

“No,” Lewis said when asked if he believed Roethlisberger would retire, “but I was going to help him if he needed it in making the decision.”

Getting Roethlisberger out of the AFC North would greatly benefit the Ravens and Bengals, the two teams that have jostled with the Steelers for division supremacy during Big Ben's 13 seasons.

Although Roethlisberger hasn't publicly confirmed returning for 2017, Harbaugh and Lewis know better.

“Put it this way,” Harbaugh said, “as we're preparing for the Steelers right now, we're preparing for No. 7. I can promise you that.”

Harbaugh, however, did offer unsolicited retirement advice for Roethlisberger.

“I think there's probably a lot of things Ben could do in retirement that would be very fulfilling, that he would enjoy,” Harbaugh said while flashing a big smile. “Is he a golfer? The over-50 Senior Tour, you've got to prepare for that.”

Roethlisberger, an avid golfer as Harbaugh knows, isn't eligible for another 15 years.

“That takes a number of years to get ready for that Senior Tour,” Harbaugh said.

Told that Roethlisberger is on a big-game hunting trip to New Zealand, Harbaugh offered more advice.

“I think he could be a great in the big-game hunting world, which it takes work and takes time,” he said. “You can't be a part-time big-game hunter and expect to be great at it.”

Lewis also wasn't against nudging Roethlisberger into retirement.

“He does have a young family to take care of,” he said.

