Tomlin expects fierce competition in quest to find Antonio Brown's sidekick

PHOENIX — Perhaps the only drawback to Antonio Brown's on-field performance for the Steelers is one that comes down to the flaws in modern science.

Medical experts haven't found a way to clone him.

Coach Mike Tomlin can find no other noticeable flaws with the All-Pro receiver, who has the most receptions over a four-year span in NFL history.

“I wouldn't trade him for anybody,” Tomlin said.

The problem, as Tomlin has discovered, is finding a player who perfectly complements Brown — and can draw away double coverage — on the opposite side of the Steelers' offensive formation.

Martavis Bryant looked the part — until he was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Sammie Coates looked the part — until fracturing fingers on his hand, rendering him largely ineffective after the fifth game of the 2016 season.

Justin Hunter looked the part when he was drafted in the second round by the Tennessee Titans in 2013, but he's with his fourth franchise in less than three seasons.

The Steelers also used Eli Rogers, Markus Wheaton, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers in various roles last season. Still, no receiver aside from Brown topped 48 receptions. And that was by Rogers, typically the team's slot receiver.

Coates had 21 catches, Hamilton 17 and Heyward-Bey and Ayers six apiece. In the offseason, while awaiting a decision on Bryant's reinstatement, the Steelers lost Wheaton to free agency but replaced him with Hunter. The position also could be addressed in next month's draft.

Tomlin expects fierce competition once training camp arrives.

“I'm excited about watching those guys sort themselves out,” Tomlin said this week at the NFL annual meeting. “We're not short of candidates and capable men. That's a great place to start.”

With Bryant unavailable last year, Coates emerged as a deep threat, catching 19 passes for 421 yards (22.2 average) through five games. In each of those games, he had at least one catch covering at least 40 yards.

Then, Coates hurt his fingers against the New York Jets and totaled two receptions for 14 yards the rest of the regular-season. His two catches for 34 yards in the AFC championship game accounted for his postseason production.

“I expect him to continue to grow and evolve and come with the level of preparedness that he had last year and hopefully with the level of improvement that he had last year,” Tomlin said. “I expect him to experience similar gains as we move into Year 3 with him.”

Hunter is a 6-foot-4 vertical threat who averaged 19.7 yards per catch as a rookie with the Titans. Last season with Buffalo, Hunter averaged 18.9 yards on 10 catches, four of which went for touchdowns.

“Those type of attributed are attractive to us,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin attended Hunter's pro day at the University of Tennessee in 2013. They also both grew up in the Virginia Beach area.

“He's big, fast and has been a consistent big play maker, not only since he's been in the league but in college,” Tomlin said.

To help offset Bryant's absence last year, the Steelers signed pass-catching tight end Ladarius Green to a four-year contract. Limited by an ankle injury, Green missed the first half of the season and had 18 catches for 304 yards (16.9 average) until suffering a season-ending concussion in Week 15.

Green could provide another deep-play option for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would help draw double coverage away from Brown.

“When healthy, he was an asset to us, and I don't expect that to change,” Tomlin said. “He provided a component to our offense that was much needed. He displayed his ability to stretch the field, especially down the middle for us. It provided a dimension”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.