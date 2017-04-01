Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

From Kiski Area to Broncos defensive coordinator, Woods takes career in stride
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) talks with defensive backs coach Joe Woods during fourth quarter action against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 13, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Denver Broncos assistant coach Joe Woods, a 1988 Kiski Area grad, shows off his Super Bowl 50 ring, after talking to the Kiski Area Cavaliers football team about making the decision to work hard in order to achieve their goals, while presenting his alma mater with a copy of the Super Bowl trophy, at Kiski Area High School, on Monday, June 27, 2016.
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, third from left, joins defensive coordinator Joe, Woods, far left, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, second from left, and special teams coach Brock Olivo for a photograph following a news conference to showcase the new hires, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. The new coaches said that the goal is to build on the strengths of the team's defense while enhancing the Broncos' anemic offense. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Updated 17 hours ago

Joe Woods never fretted about his coaching trajectory, even as his work took him to nearly a dozen stops in more than two decades.

The North Vandergrift native and Kiski Area graduate kept plugging away as a defensive backs coach, leading talented secondaries and working for and alongside some of the most well-known coaches in college and the NFL. But he never established a set goal.

So when new Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph hired Woods as defensive coordinator in January to replace Wade Phillips, Woods took it in stride.

“My whole process in coaching has been just try to be the best coach you can be at your position,” said Woods, 46, who previously served as Broncos' defensive backs coach. “So my whole focus, my whole coaching career was to be the best defensive back coach I could be, and then if I was afforded an opportunity to become a defensive coordinator, that'd be the next step in my career.

“Basically 26 years later, the opportunity presented itself to me, and I didn't feel like it was too long of a wait or it didn't happen fast enough. I felt like for me, at this point in my career, it was the right place and right team.”

A 1988 Kiski Area graduate who played cornerback and safety at Illinois State, Woods began coaching at Division III Muskingum University in 1992.

Woods was all over the map for more than two decades. He spent one spring as linebackers coach at Northwestern State (La.) and eight years as Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach.

“From when I started and was a Division III coach at Muskingum all the way to where I am right now, it's all really been enjoyment because I'm doing what I want to do, what I love to do, and that's coach football,” Woods said. “From that standpoint, it hasn't been anything where I look back on my career as drudgery. It was really more of a learning experience every spot I was at.”

Woods can name-drop some of the most famous coaches in the country, from Ohio State's Urban Meyer — his special teams coach at Illinois State — to Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, whom he worked for at Division II Grand Valley State. He considers Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, whom he coached with in Tampa Bay and Minnesota, a close friend.

“All the different coaches I've encountered or worked with throughout my career all had an impact on who I am as coach,” Woods said.

Woods came to Denver in 2015 and led the Broncos' “No Fly Zone” secondary the past two seasons. With Pro Bowl cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib and Pro Bowl safeties Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward, Denver led the NFL in pass defense in 2015 and '16 — a run that included a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

“Keeping Joe Woods as a coordinator was vital,” Joseph said in a January news conference. “He was a guy who had opportunities to take other interviews, but he wanted to be here. I wanted to Joe here. Joe's been a secondary coach here for two years. They've been first in pass defense the past two years. All four (starting defensive backs) have made (at least) one Pro Bowl under Joe, so keeping that system intact was very important to our defensive success moving forward.”

Woods said his biggest task in his first season as defensive coordinator is improving the Broncos' run defense, which ranked 28th last season.

“The position coach always has their position they look over and manage, that they're responsible for,” he said. “For me now, it's just a responsibility of me getting the whole defense to play at a high level. It really comes down to making sure we're on the same page from a players' standpoint, just making sure those guys are doing their job, executing and playing hard. And then for me personally, making sure from a game-plan standpoint that I'm doing my best to put those guys in the right position.”

Woods returned to Western Pennsylvania last summer, bringing a replica of the Lombardi Trophy to Kiski Area High School. He calls winning the Super Bowl a “surreal experience,” one he hopes to have again.

“The pieces are here,” he said. “There's some things we need to clean up. That's a process you go through every year. But from our front to our linebackers to the secondary, with the additions we've made in free agency and the additions we'll make in the draft, we should be able to play at the same level and even play better than we have the last two years.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.