From Kiski Area to Broncos defensive coordinator, Woods takes career in stride

Joe Woods never fretted about his coaching trajectory, even as his work took him to nearly a dozen stops in more than two decades.

The North Vandergrift native and Kiski Area graduate kept plugging away as a defensive backs coach, leading talented secondaries and working for and alongside some of the most well-known coaches in college and the NFL. But he never established a set goal.

So when new Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph hired Woods as defensive coordinator in January to replace Wade Phillips, Woods took it in stride.

“My whole process in coaching has been just try to be the best coach you can be at your position,” said Woods, 46, who previously served as Broncos' defensive backs coach. “So my whole focus, my whole coaching career was to be the best defensive back coach I could be, and then if I was afforded an opportunity to become a defensive coordinator, that'd be the next step in my career.

“Basically 26 years later, the opportunity presented itself to me, and I didn't feel like it was too long of a wait or it didn't happen fast enough. I felt like for me, at this point in my career, it was the right place and right team.”

A 1988 Kiski Area graduate who played cornerback and safety at Illinois State, Woods began coaching at Division III Muskingum University in 1992.

Woods was all over the map for the next two-plus decades. He spent one spring as linebackers coach at Northwestern State (La.) and eight years coaching defensive backs with the Minnesota Vikings.

“From when I started and was a Division III coach at Muskingum all the way to where I am right now, it's all really been enjoyment because I'm doing what I want to do, what I love to do, and that's coach football,” Woods said. “From that standpoint, it hasn't been anything where I look back on my career as drudgery. It was really more of a learning experience every spot I was at.”

Woods can name-drop some of the most famous coaches in the country, from Ohio State's Urban Meyer — his special teams coach at Illinois State — to Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, whom he worked for at Division II Grand Valley State. He considers Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, whom he coached with in Tampa Bay and Minnesota, a close friend.

“All the different coaches I've encountered or worked with throughout my career all had an impact on who I am as coach,” Woods said.

Woods came to Denver in 2015 and led the Broncos' “No Fly Zone” secondary each of the past two seasons. With Pro Bowl cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib and Pro Bowl safeties Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward, Denver led the NFL in pass defense in 2015 and 2016 — a run that included a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

“Keeping Joe Woods as a coordinator was vital,” Joseph said in a January news conference. “He was a guy who had opportunities to take other interviews, but he wanted to be here. I wanted to Joe here. Joe's been a secondary coach here for two years. They've been first in pass defense the past two years. All four (starting defensive backs) have made (at least) one Pro Bowl under Joe, so keeping that system intact was very important to our defensive success moving forward.”

Woods said his biggest task in his first season as defensive coordinator is improving the Broncos' run defense, which ranked 28th last season.

“The position coach always has their position they look over and manage, that they're responsible for,” he said. “For me now, it's just a responsibility of me getting the whole defense to play at a high level. It really comes down to making sure we're on the same page from a player's standpoint, just making sure those guys are doing their job, executing and playing hard. And then for me personally, making sure from a game-plan standpoint that I'm doing my best to put those guys in the right position.”

Woods returned to Western Pennsylvania last summer, bringing a replica of the Lombardi Trophy to Kiski Area High School. He calls winning the Super Bowl a “surreal experience,” one he hopes to have again.

“The pieces are here,” he said. “There's some things we need to clean up. That's a process you go through every year. But from our front to our linebackers to the secondary, with the additions we've made in free agency and the additions we'll make in the draft, we should be able to play at the same level and even play better than we have the last two years.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.