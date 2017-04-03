Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers host quarterbacks, wide receivers for predraft visits
Joe Rutter | Monday, April 3, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during Texas Tech's pro day at Jones AT&T Stadium Friday, March 31, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
Quarterback Josh Dobbs throws to a receiver during Tennessee NFL Pro Day on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Steelers continue to show interest in quarterbacks from the upcoming class even if they aren't expected to address the position early in the NFL Draft.

Among four players the Steelers hosted for predraft visits at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday were quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Dobbs. The others were wide receivers Joshua Reynolds and Kenny Golladay.

Mahomes of Texas Tech is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2017 class. He is listed as the No. 4 quarterback prospect and expected to be drafted in the first or second round, according to CBSsports.com. His father, Pat Mahomes, is a former major league reliever who pitched his last game for the Pirates in 2003.

Dobbs of Tennessee is rated as the No. 9 quarterback prospect and considered a sixth-round talent, according to CBSsports.com. He might be the smartest player in the draft, holding a degree in aerospace engineering.

Wide receiver is a position the Steelers figure to address, particularly given the uncertainty of Martavis Bryant, who is awaiting reinstatement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Golladay (Northern Illinois) is projected to go in the fourth round, and Reynolds (Texas A&M) in the fifth.

The Steelers are allowed to host 30 predraft visitors over the next three weeks. In the past two seasons, seven of the Steelers' draft picks had predraft visits with the team.

Note: The Steelers will conduct their three-day minicamp from June 13-15 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The team has yet to announce the days for its three-day rookie minicamp.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

