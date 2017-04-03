Steelers host quarterbacks, wide receivers for predraft visits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers continue to show interest in quarterbacks from the upcoming class even if they aren't expected to address the position early in the NFL draft.

Among four players hosted for predraft visits at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday were quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Dobbs. The others were wide receivers Joshua Reynolds and Kenny Golladay.

Mahomes, of Texas Tech, is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2017 class. He is listed as the No. 4 quarterback prospect and expected to be drafted in the first or second round, according to CBSsports.com.

His father, Pat Mahomes, is a former major league reliever who pitched his last game for the Pirates in 2003.

Dobbs, of Tennessee, is rated as the No. 9 quarterback prospect and considered a sixth-round talent, according to CBSsports.com. He may be the smartest player in the draft, holding a degree in aerospace engineering.

Wide receiver is a position the Steelers figure to address in the draft, particularly given the uncertainty of Martavis Bryant, who is awaiting reinstatement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Golladay (Northern Illinois) is projected to go in the fourth round, and Reynolds (Texas A&M) is a fifth-round candidate.

The Steelers are allowed to host 30 predraft visitors over the next three weeks. In the past two seasons, seven of the Steelers' draft picks had predraft visits with the team.

Note: The Steelers will conduct their three-day minicamp from June 13-15 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The team has yet to announce the days for its three-day rookie minicamp.